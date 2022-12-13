Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
A tale of two cities: Ogdensburg and Watertown taxes
OGDENSBURG and WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Did you know an Ogdensburg property owner pays twice the amount in taxes than someone in Watertown?. Under its new budget for 2023, Ogdensburg’s property taxes will go up 4 percent to $16.59 per $1,000 of assessed value. “These are very tough...
wwnytv.com
Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Harriett Farns-Orrel, 76, passed away December 8, 2022 at her home. Harriett was born May 12, 1946 in Canton, the daughter of the late Thomas Farns and Cassie Farns Bartlett. She attended both Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville-Hopkinton Central Schools. She left the North Country at the age of sixteen and moved to Rochester, New York, where she married Joseph Sciolino in 1965. She was gifted with a daughter Lynda in 1967. At age 28, Harriett received her GED and attended Bryant and Stratton Business Institute where she received a legal secretary degree. She worked for the City of Rochester and then Teamster’s Local 398.
wwnytv.com
Christopher Thomas Ash, 39, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Thomas Ash, 39, of South Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home. Chris was born on August 22, 1983 in Massena the son of Edward R. and Brenda (Love) Ash. Chris was currently a cook at Café 56. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children who meant the world to him.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg adopts budget with fewer job cuts, but higher taxes
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s newly-adopted budget will cut 5 positions. That’s half the jobs that were on the chopping block in November. City council agreed to the spending plan Monday night. Three cuts will be made in the police department, including in dispatching. Two other positions...
wwnytv.com
SUNY schools offer price match as enrollment drops
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Price match. You usually think about it in stores, not college. To offset a shrinking population, however, SUNY schools are doing something pretty similar. SUNY schools are doing what they can to make themselves a more enticing option for out-of-state students. At SUNY Potsdam, attendance...
wwnytv.com
Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held in Honor of Douglas J. Jones on January 28, 2023 at 1:00PM at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton, NY. On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
northcountrynow.com
Mishap at Potsdam Post Office
A vehicle crashed into the Post Office Monday on Union Street, according to Potsdam police. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
mynbc5.com
Malone Central School District appoints interim superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District has appointed an interim superintendent to replace outgoing administrator Jerry Griffin. On Tuesday, the Board of Education appointed Glens Falls resident Stanley Maziejka to lead the school district beginning on Jan. 3. Maziejka has served as a school superintendent at...
wwnytv.com
Kathleen O. Hulse, 88, of North Lawrence
NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen O. Hulse age 88 passed away at her home Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) with her family at her side. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
wwnytv.com
Kelly S. Cusano, 55, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Kelly S. Cusano, age 55, of Hermon, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022. There will be calling hours for Kelly on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home in Edwards. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, December 17th at 2E’s Bar and Grill in Edwards beginning at noon. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man receives Red Cross hero award
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross has recognized an Ogdensburg man who helped city residents during a rough time. In March, fire crews rushed to Riverview Apartments in Ogdensburg after a fire broke out. John Miller, who used to be a crisis response coordinator for the Salvation...
wwnytv.com
Trade school remains closed after fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Northwest Career & Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg will be closed again Thursday after a fire. Principal Kyle DiTullio posted a statement on the center’s Facebook page Tuesday, saying that a table saw caught fire in the Natural Resources Management Area at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
wwnytv.com
Isabel M. Lalone, 101, formerly of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Isabel M. Lalone, age 101 and formerly of Alvern Ave, Massena passed away early Tuesday morning (December 13, 2022) at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, where she had been a resident since 2009. Calling hours for Isabel will be held on Thursday December 15,...
wwnytv.com
Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was surrounded by her family. Sheryl was born June 25, 1946 in Canton,...
wwnytv.com
Verda M. LaMora, 98, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Verda M. LaMora, 98, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. LaMora passed away Thursday morning at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Verda M. LaMora.
Two arrested following thefts in Capital Region, Delaware Co.
On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.
lakeplacidnews.com
Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks
The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
wwnytv.com
Elaine B. Lucas, 72, formerly of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Elaine B. Lucas, 72, formerly of Hermon, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Elaine was born in Gouverneur on December 23, 1949, the daughter of the Theodore Roosevelt and Mildred Lenore (Hewlett) Blanding. She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb School in 1967, Watertown...
wwnytv.com
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
wwnytv.com
Morning sports: Mashaw hits 1,000
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - It didn’t take Nate Mashaw long Thursday night to cross the thousand point mark, becoming the first Heuvelton boys’ player in 27 years to do so. Mashaw ended up with 19 points, as Heuvelton beat Norwood Norfolk, 77-26. Also Thursday, Massena held off...
