Michigan Advance

State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts

The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fox17

West Michigan charities hurting as inflation slows giving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Salvation Army, like many charities around West Michigan, is facing a tough problem right now— there’s more need, but less giving. Inflation is taking a big toll on the number of donations coming in. FOX 17 spoke with Major Tim Meyer with...
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Fox17

Toy Express coming to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital this week

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville’s police and fire departments are coming to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital this Friday to bring toys to patients!. This year’s “Toy Express” is scheduled to start at the Grand Rapids Community College parking ramp. From there, it will turn left onto Ransom Avenue, then left onto Lyon Street, then right onto Bostwick Avenue, then right onto Michigan Street before turning right into the hospital at approximately 10 a.m., according to the Grandville Police Department (GPD).
Fox17

Ascension Borgess nurses ratify new contract, strike averted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses accepted a new contract on Wednesday, and it's one nurses hope will represent "a new chapter" at the Kalamazoo hospital. The new contract comes at the end of a bargaining process, as nurses negotiated with administrators for improvements to the previous contract, which expired on November 11.
Fox17

New Allegan business receives $25K grant from state

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business in downtown Allegan will receive a $25,000 grant from the state of Michigan. City officials say Heronmark was selected as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main initiative. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of...
Fox17

Morning Buzz: December 15

1. 40 area families still need someone to help them out this holiday season. The volunteers of America Michigan’s Adopt A Family Program is accepting support through December 21. You can directly adopt a family with friends, family, or co-workers and shop their wish list or donate money. Those...
The Detroit Free Press

Grand Rapids police face new complaints of racial bias from Michigan civil rights watchdog

A state civil rights watchdog has levied two more charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, officials announced Wednesday, claiming officers mistreated two children on the basis of race in 2018.  Juanita Ligon filed a pair of complaints on behalf of her children, leading to a Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation. The state agency says that in 2018, Grand Rapids police officers unlawfully discriminated against two Black boys, both 11 years old at the...
