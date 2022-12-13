Read full article on original website
Fox17
West Michigan charities hurting as inflation slows giving
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Salvation Army, like many charities around West Michigan, is facing a tough problem right now— there’s more need, but less giving. Inflation is taking a big toll on the number of donations coming in. FOX 17 spoke with Major Tim Meyer with...
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
WOOD
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Fox17
Toy Express coming to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital this week
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville’s police and fire departments are coming to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital this Friday to bring toys to patients!. This year’s “Toy Express” is scheduled to start at the Grand Rapids Community College parking ramp. From there, it will turn left onto Ransom Avenue, then left onto Lyon Street, then right onto Bostwick Avenue, then right onto Michigan Street before turning right into the hospital at approximately 10 a.m., according to the Grandville Police Department (GPD).
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
Fox17
Ascension Borgess nurses ratify new contract, strike averted
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses accepted a new contract on Wednesday, and it's one nurses hope will represent "a new chapter" at the Kalamazoo hospital. The new contract comes at the end of a bargaining process, as nurses negotiated with administrators for improvements to the previous contract, which expired on November 11.
Fox17
Special Olympics Michigan wants you to join them in the Polar Plunge
"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt" is the motto behind Special Olympics Michigan. The organization is calling out to all those who seek to be brave in their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge is the...
Deputies: No known safety reasons for Patmos Library’s early closure
The beleaguered Patmos Library near Hudsonville, facing a possible shutdown over LGBTQ books on its shelves, closed early Monday citing safety concerns.
13OYS helps family pay for West MI veteran's funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids area veteran got the funeral he deserved after his loved ones turned to 13 On Your Side for help. The family of Leroy Berry reached out several weeks ago for help organizing his final send-off after they were told his VA benefits wouldn’t cover the whole thing.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Fox17
New Allegan business receives $25K grant from state
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business in downtown Allegan will receive a $25,000 grant from the state of Michigan. City officials say Heronmark was selected as part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main initiative. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of...
WZZM 13
Accumulating lake effect snow expected along West Michigan lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall tonight through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west of...
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: December 15
1. 40 area families still need someone to help them out this holiday season. The volunteers of America Michigan’s Adopt A Family Program is accepting support through December 21. You can directly adopt a family with friends, family, or co-workers and shop their wish list or donate money. Those...
Grand Rapids police face new complaints of racial bias from Michigan civil rights watchdog
A state civil rights watchdog has levied two more charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, officials announced Wednesday, claiming officers mistreated two children on the basis of race in 2018. Juanita Ligon filed a pair of complaints on behalf of her children, leading to a Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation. The state agency says that in 2018, Grand Rapids police officers unlawfully discriminated against two Black boys, both 11 years old at the...
