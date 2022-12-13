Read full article on original website
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Should Rangers Pursue Yankees Free Agent?
Andrew Benintendi is one of many free agent options as the Rangers look for help in the batting order and in the outfield. The Texas Rangers are still looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and could fill that spot by also addressing a full-time player in left field. ESPN.com believes the...
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Ross Stripling
The San Francisco Giants added depth to their pitching rotation Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $25 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Ross Stripling. After signing Stripling, here's a look at the Giants' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
1 obvious move for Dodgers to make and 1 to avoid after signing Noah Syndergaard
The Dodgers have spent money, and after Noah Syndergaard’s deal they need to be wise with their final moves to finalize the 2023 roster. The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t made the splashy moves some fans had hoped for going into the offseason. Xander Bogaerts came to California, but he didn’t reunite with Mookie Betts in LA. Trea Turner bounced town and the Dodgers have yet to find a shortstop to replace him.
What We’re Hearing After the Carlos Correa Signing
Here’s what his deal with the Giants means for Dansby Swanson and MLB free agency.
Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays
They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.
Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs Megadeal
The Chicago Cubs missed out on another free agent target as shortstop Carlos Correa signed with the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Begins Offseason Hitting Program at Famed Baseball Facility
Mookie Betts and his Dodgers teammate Chris Taylor have both been to Driveline, the premier data-driven player development facility.
NBC Sports
Report: Where Red Sox stand in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox have a Xander Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop, and Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent who can try to fill it. The Red Sox, who reportedly expressed interest in Swanson before losing Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, are still in the mix for the 28-year-old shortstop, per multiple reports.
3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere
If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Angels are one of two likely landing spots for this former two-time All-Star.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Red Sox Reportedly In Mix For All-Star Free Agent Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox may add a new shortstop after losing Bogaerts
NBC Sports
What Giants' new additions mean for DeSclafani, La Stella
The four days in San Diego could have gone down as some of the best in Giants history. As Giants officials checked into the Manchester Grand Hyatt, home of the MLB Winter Meetings, there was hope that Barry Bonds would get into the Hall of Fame on Sunday and Duane Kuiper would on Wednesday. The Giants went to San Diego last week as one of two frontrunners for Aaron Judge, as well, and there was optimism he would choose to come home, just as Bonds once did.
Dodgers News: LA Broadcaster Helps Calm Fans Nerves With Current Off-Season
The season is not won in the off-season
NBC Sports
No Giants reunion as Rodón, Yankees reportedly agree to deal
Carlos Rodón was a somewhat risky replacement for Kevin Gausman by the Giants. Now, like Gausman, Rodón has also found his riches in the American League East. After one of the most dominant seasons by a starting pitcher in Giants history, Rodón has agreed to a six-year deal, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees, the New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported Thursday night.
Angels Rumors: Halos Continue to Show Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher
He would give the Angels one of the best rotations in all of baseball.
