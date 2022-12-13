ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross, CA

Comments / 0

Related
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
InsideTheRangers

Should Rangers Pursue Yankees Free Agent?

Andrew Benintendi is one of many free agent options as the Rangers look for help in the batting order and in the outfield. The Texas Rangers are still looking for a middle-of-the-order bat and could fill that spot by also addressing a full-time player in left field. ESPN.com believes the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

1 obvious move for Dodgers to make and 1 to avoid after signing Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers have spent money, and after Noah Syndergaard’s deal they need to be wise with their final moves to finalize the 2023 roster. The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t made the splashy moves some fans had hoped for going into the offseason. Xander Bogaerts came to California, but he didn’t reunite with Mookie Betts in LA. Trea Turner bounced town and the Dodgers have yet to find a shortstop to replace him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Where Red Sox stand in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox have a Xander Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop, and Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent who can try to fill it. The Red Sox, who reportedly expressed interest in Swanson before losing Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, are still in the mix for the 28-year-old shortstop, per multiple reports.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere

If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

What Giants' new additions mean for DeSclafani, La Stella

The four days in San Diego could have gone down as some of the best in Giants history. As Giants officials checked into the Manchester Grand Hyatt, home of the MLB Winter Meetings, there was hope that Barry Bonds would get into the Hall of Fame on Sunday and Duane Kuiper would on Wednesday. The Giants went to San Diego last week as one of two frontrunners for Aaron Judge, as well, and there was optimism he would choose to come home, just as Bonds once did.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

No Giants reunion as Rodón, Yankees reportedly agree to deal

Carlos Rodón was a somewhat risky replacement for Kevin Gausman by the Giants. Now, like Gausman, Rodón has also found his riches in the American League East. After one of the most dominant seasons by a starting pitcher in Giants history, Rodón has agreed to a six-year deal, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees, the New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy