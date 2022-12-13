Kyler Ronquillo's state championship-winning catch named high school football National Play of the Week (Nov. 30-Dec. 3)

The SBLive Sports staff watched a whole bunch of high school football playoff highlights from across the nation during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and then picked our top 10.

Our readers had seven days to choose their favorite, and a state championship-winning reception by Yelm (Washington) receiver Kyler Ronquillo came out on top.

On a throw that looked like a certain interception to end the game, Ronquillo flipped the script , wrestling the ball away from the defender and running it in for the winning touchdown.

The play went back and forth with voters all week with another state championship-winning finish, picking up 59,252 votes (54.3%) to take the crown (it's the seventh clip in the video above).

A Hail Mary plus lateral by New London-Spicer to win a Minnesota state championship finished a close second with 48,742 votes (44.7%).

Congratulations, Kyler Ronquillo and the Yelm Tornados!

Voting is live until Dec. 19 for our 17th edition of National Plays of the Week: