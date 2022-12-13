ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Snowfall totals for December 15th in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Light snow fell across eastern Iowa on Thursday, creating slick streets and causing headaches for the evening commute. Iowa State Patrol responded to 72 crashes prior to 6 pm. Cedar Rapids Police responded to 35 last night. Most of the area saw...
Local truckers say driving shortage narrative is false

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed off on a $6 million grant that would offer funding for new CDL drivers in order to get the trucking industry back on track. The hope is to combat a national shortage of truck drivers. For several years, national groups and politicians have claimed...
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high

AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
Winter safety and energy saving tips as temperatures drop across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Here are some tips from Black Hills Energy to keep you and your family warm and safe with cold air and snow in the forecast:. Make sure your furnace vent, gas fireplace vent and tankless/conventional water heater vent are free from any obstructions or debris.
Secretary Naig encourages Ag Census participation

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 15, 2022) – Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged Iowa farmers and producers to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is underway across the nation through Feb. 6, 2023. The Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the...
Eastern Iowa organizations receive South Slope grants

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Monday South Slope Cooperative Communications and Aureon announced that matching charity grants have been awarded to the Amana Fire Department, North Liberty Optimist Club, and Junior. Achievement of Eastern Iowa. The Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegates funds to projects committed to the betterment of local...
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
Derecho Detective: Hunting December 2021's tornado tracks from space

One year ago on December 15, the largest tornado outbreak in Iowa state history left 63 tornado tracks across the state. This deadly outbreak of severe weather led to several tornadoes striking communities, but many more were only discovered by meteorologists using a new set of eyes from space. “It's...
International Paper Awards grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa

The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $3,500 grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa to support foster care youth with programs/events to give them a normal childhood experience. International Paper says this is one example of the commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and...
HHS, AARP encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As households throughout Iowa contemplate the warm glow of holiday reunions with friends and family members, HHS and AARP are reminding people of the importance of vaccinations to protect themselves and loved ones from flu and COVID-19. Flu and COVID are both serious, and sometimes deadly, respiratory viruses that spread fast in indoor environments.
Iowa labor groups rally at state capitol protesting forced labor deal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor groups all over the country rallied more than a week after the government intervened and forced a labor deal to avoid a rail strike. Iowa labor groups joined them gathering at the statehouse to support freight rail workers. The solidarity rally was an opportunity for these groups to raise awareness of working conditions under the class 1 railroad carriers.
Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
