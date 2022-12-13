Read full article on original website
Snowfall totals for December 15th in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Light snow fell across eastern Iowa on Thursday, creating slick streets and causing headaches for the evening commute. Iowa State Patrol responded to 72 crashes prior to 6 pm. Cedar Rapids Police responded to 35 last night. Most of the area saw...
Local truckers say driving shortage narrative is false
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed off on a $6 million grant that would offer funding for new CDL drivers in order to get the trucking industry back on track. The hope is to combat a national shortage of truck drivers. For several years, national groups and politicians have claimed...
Iowa State Patrol responds to over 100 crashes as snow fell on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa State Patrol says they responded to over 100 crashes as snow fell across the state on Thursday. From 5 am on December 15th to 6 am on December 16th they covered 105 crashes. That included 94 with damage, 10 with injuries,...
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high
AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
Winter safety and energy saving tips as temperatures drop across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Here are some tips from Black Hills Energy to keep you and your family warm and safe with cold air and snow in the forecast:. Make sure your furnace vent, gas fireplace vent and tankless/conventional water heater vent are free from any obstructions or debris.
Secretary Naig encourages Ag Census participation
DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 15, 2022) – Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged Iowa farmers and producers to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is underway across the nation through Feb. 6, 2023. The Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the...
Eastern Iowa organizations receive South Slope grants
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Monday South Slope Cooperative Communications and Aureon announced that matching charity grants have been awarded to the Amana Fire Department, North Liberty Optimist Club, and Junior. Achievement of Eastern Iowa. The Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegates funds to projects committed to the betterment of local...
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
Snow showers Thursday, turning much colder for the end of the week in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — With the bulk of our precipitation out of the way, this leaves us to now deal with falling temperatures and some light snow tomorrow and Friday. As the bulk of this system moves Northeast some leftover moisture is expected to make its...
Derecho Detective: Hunting December 2021's tornado tracks from space
One year ago on December 15, the largest tornado outbreak in Iowa state history left 63 tornado tracks across the state. This deadly outbreak of severe weather led to several tornadoes striking communities, but many more were only discovered by meteorologists using a new set of eyes from space. “It's...
International Paper Awards grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa
The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $3,500 grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa to support foster care youth with programs/events to give them a normal childhood experience. International Paper says this is one example of the commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and...
HHS, AARP encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As households throughout Iowa contemplate the warm glow of holiday reunions with friends and family members, HHS and AARP are reminding people of the importance of vaccinations to protect themselves and loved ones from flu and COVID-19. Flu and COVID are both serious, and sometimes deadly, respiratory viruses that spread fast in indoor environments.
Speaker Grassley: School choice vouchers at the center of new education reform committee
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican leadership in the Iowa house announced a new education reform committee, created to focus on a school voucher bill which failed to pass last legislative session. Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley spoke to Iowa's News Now about the plan on Thursday. “The...
Iowa labor groups rally at state capitol protesting forced labor deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor groups all over the country rallied more than a week after the government intervened and forced a labor deal to avoid a rail strike. Iowa labor groups joined them gathering at the statehouse to support freight rail workers. The solidarity rally was an opportunity for these groups to raise awareness of working conditions under the class 1 railroad carriers.
Miller announces $44.4 million settlement with Medicaid managed care company Centene
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced a $44.4 million settlement with Centene Corp. over allegations the managed care company overbilled the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy benefits and services. Centene, the largest Medicaid managed care insurer in the nation, operates as Iowa Total Care in...
Even with cases down, Oregon still struggling to provide public defense attorneys
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On any given day, hundreds of people who are charged with a crime in Oregon don’t have an attorney, even though the U.S. Constitution gives them that right. According to state court data, as of Wednesday, 703 people have no attorney, the vast majority...
Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Gov. Kim Reynolds asking Iowa Supreme Court to allow abortion ban to take effect
Governor Kim Reynolds is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overrule a judge and allow the state to enact an abortion law that has been blocked by the courts since it was signed into law in 2018. According to Reynolds' lawyers at Alliance Defending Freedom, they have also filed a...
Anti-gun violence group holds rally for Sandy Hook's 10 year anniversary
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Wednesday will mark the 10 year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting that took place in Newtown, CT. On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 people were killed inside the school, including six staff members and 20 students, who were all under seven years old. After...
