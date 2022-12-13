ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to a Martian dust storm engulf the Perseverance rover in eerie, world-first audio recording

By Stephanie Pappas
 3 days ago

A towering dust storm that engulfed the Mars Perseverance rover in September 2021 was a colossal 390.4 feet (119 meters) tall, the first-ever audio recording of a dust devil on the surface of Mars reveals.

The recording, an analysis of which was published Tuesday (Dec. 13) in the journal Nature Communications , also reveals brand-new information about how these short-lived phenomena move dust around on the Red Planet.

"We can actually hear the noise of particles impacting the rover," study lead author Naomi Murdoch , a physicist at the National Higher French Institute of Aeronautics and Space (ISAE-SUPAERO) at the University of Toulouse in France, told Live Science. "The sound of these impacts allows us to count how many particles were in the vortex."

It's the first time such a measurement has ever been made on Mars, Murdoch added.

The importance of dust

Dust is omnipresent on Mars' surface and in the air. Its movement both influences — and is influenced by — the weather and climate on Mars. Understanding dust movements is important for modeling the Martian climate, Murdoch said, and it's also important for planning missions to the planet. For example, Perseverance's wind sensors have been damaged by dust, and the InSight Lander is wrapping up operations due to dust accumulating on its solar panels , limiting the amount of power available for scientific monitoring.

Dust devils happen when warm air near the ground rises and rotates, lifting dust with it. The Jezero crater, where the Perseverance rover is exploring, is prime territory for dust devils. According to Murdoch and her colleagues, the rover's Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA), which monitors environmental features like temperature , dust, humidity and wind, have captured at least 91 dust devils near the rover.

But on Sept. 27, 2021, something unprecedented happened: A dust devil went right over the rover. Not only did MEDA's instruments gather data during the impact with the vortex, Perseverance's Navigation Cameras captured imagery, and its SuperCam mic recorded the sound of the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCgOf_0jhA5Kxr00

These are images taken of the direct dust devil encounter by the the rover’s Navigation Camera (Navcam). The images have been processed to show the quantity of dust. The colour scale ranges from lowest dust content (blue) to highest dust content (yellow). (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/ISAE-SUPAERO)

Towering vortex

Combining these three sources of data, Murdoch and her team discovered that the storm was 82 feet (25 m) across, almost 10 times wider than the rover. Standing at 390.4 feet , the tornado was roughly as tall as a 40-story building. The towering storm moved at 11.8 mph (19 kilometers per hour) and its peak winds hit 24.8 mph (40 km/h).

