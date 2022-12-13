Read full article on original website
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
New Jerseys Top Restaurant In 2022 Isn’t What You’d Expect
So this was voted New Jersey's number one best place to eat according to Yelp, and frankly, I'm not totally sure how to feel about it!. New Jersey is home to some pretty amazing food, seriously if it weren't for the slightest bit of self-control I'd easily pack on the pounds with all the options!
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Winter Getaway
Pretty much everyone on the planet knows the Jersey Shore. If you're looking for a great summer destination, there is literally no better place to go. But what about the winter?. Is there a great place in the Garden State you can go to enjoy a great winter getaway? We...
Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State
Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
Many Parts Of New York State Should Expect Up To 2 Feet Of Snow
Many regions of New York State will get hit with massive snowfall starting today through this weekend. Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a warning to residents of many regions around the state to brace for a winter storm. Gov. Hochul deployed state emergency response assets ahead of the storm. Which...
Beloved Ocean Front Restaurant In Avon By The Sea, NJ Will Remain Open
When one door closes, another door opens and that's exactly what happened with a hugely popular summertime restaurant in Avon-By-The-Sea New Jersey. I always hate seeing a business have to close its doors, whether it's a chain like Red Lobster or Friendlies or a local mom-and-pop like the Tuzzio's in Long Branch.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
New York Makes Changes to Laws for Gift Cards
As the holiday season approaches, many New York residents are stocking up on gift cards to gift to their friends and family, and the laws for gift cards in New York just changed. According to a report from Fox 5 New York, new legislation signed by Kathy Hochul is now...
Who Should You Holiday Tip In New Jersey And How Much?
Around the holidays it can start to feel like you are accepting an Oscar. You start mentally rattling off the people you have to thank for “making it all possible”. So who do we tip and how much?. Some people don’t believe in tipping someone for just doing...
Full list of Thursday early dismissals for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter nears
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a nasty nor’easter set to impact New York and New Jersey Thursday, schools are announcing early dismissals. Rain and snow are expected to develop in the afternoon and become steady in the evening. For the full forecast, click here. Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated […]
uncoveringnewyork.com
8 Festive Christmas Light Displays in Upstate New York to Visit in 2022
Throughout Upstate New York, there are many great spots to get some holiday cheer. And, while not all of the best things to do in December are centered around the holiday season, at these great Christmas light displays in New York, you are sure to find some holiday season joy.
New York State STOP: Before Buying Gift Cards, Read This
Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
Man who needs kidney using NJ billboards, own website to find donor
A Pennsylvania man is using billboards in New Jersey, a domain name, and some humor, in order to get someone to make a life-saving decision in his name. Don Brown, 74, says a living kidney transplant is his only viable treatment option for kidney disease that was caused by exposure to heavy metals while working in his family's scrap metal business years ago.
A Look at How Much New York’s Minimum Wage Will Increase on December 31, 2022
A new bill is being introduced in New York would increase the state minimum wage to $21.25 by January 2027 and while we're not there yet, an increase is on the way and soon. While hourly waged employees won’t be receiving $21.25 per hour in 2023, they will see a bit of an increase as the state’s minimum wage will increase on December 31, 2022.
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
New York recreational cannabis dispensaries getting ready to open
ALBANY, N.Y. — While a lawsuit is still delaying recreational cannabis dispensaries from opening in our region, they are getting ready to open in other parts of the state. "Just opportunity. That's pretty much it. I mean, to keep it short, I had an opportunity/ I took a chance," Matthew Robinson said.
