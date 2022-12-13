ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State

Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Many Parts Of New York State Should Expect Up To 2 Feet Of Snow

Many regions of New York State will get hit with massive snowfall starting today through this weekend. Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a warning to residents of many regions around the state to brace for a winter storm. Gov. Hochul deployed state emergency response assets ahead of the storm. Which...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Makes Changes to Laws for Gift Cards

As the holiday season approaches, many New York residents are stocking up on gift cards to gift to their friends and family, and the laws for gift cards in New York just changed. According to a report from Fox 5 New York, new legislation signed by Kathy Hochul is now...
NEW YORK STATE
Who Should You Holiday Tip In New Jersey And How Much?

Around the holidays it can start to feel like you are accepting an Oscar. You start mentally rattling off the people you have to thank for “making it all possible”. So who do we tip and how much?. Some people don’t believe in tipping someone for just doing...
New York State STOP: Before Buying Gift Cards, Read This

Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
Toms River, NJ
