Here's how to get the cage code in Hello Neighbor Act 5 and the numbers you'll actually have to put in to solve it and get free. Hello Neighbor 2 Act 5 puts you in the fire from the start. There's no slow build like in other chapters, and Peterson will be at his most diabolical. But none of that matters if you can't figure out the cage code solution and escape the Museum attic. The answer to opening this lock is perhaps one of the most perplexing in the entire game.

1 DAY AGO