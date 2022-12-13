Read full article on original website
Related
gameskinny.com
Hello Neighbor 2 Complete Act 4 Walkthrough Guide
This complete walkthrough guide for Hello Neighbor 2 tells you how to complete each of the puzzles on Day 4 to complete the fourth Act. Hello Neighbor 2 Act 4 is the game's penultimate chapter. During Day 4, you'll explore the Mayor's mansion to uncover more secrets and solve another round of head-scratching puzzles. Doing so will reveal more of the Museum's mysteries and get you one step closer to discovering the truth behind Peterson's nefarious activities.
gameskinny.com
Hello Neighbor 2 Guide: How to Solve the Model House Puzzle in Act 2
Wondering how to solve the model house puzzle in Hello Neighbor 2 Act 2? Here's the answer. At the end of Hello Neighbor 2 Act 2, you'll be able to finally enter the Museum and see what Peterson's been up to. He keeps a close eye on both floors of building, and it's easy to get caught, especially since all of the doors are locked! To begin gaining access to the various rooms in the area, you'll need to solve the model house puzzle to get the Heart Key, one of several Museum keys found across the next several chapters.
gameskinny.com
Hello Neighbor 2: How to Get All Museum Keys
Here's where to find all four Museum keys in Hello Neighbor 2. After Act 1, Hello Neighbor 2 revolves around getting further and further into the Museum. Each act may begin in a different location, such as the bakery, Otto's house, or the Mayor's mansion, but they all end in the same place one way or another. And if you're here, you're wondering how to get all the Museum keys.
gameskinny.com
Hello Neighbor 2 Cage Code Solution Guide
Here's how to get the cage code in Hello Neighbor Act 5 and the numbers you'll actually have to put in to solve it and get free. Hello Neighbor 2 Act 5 puts you in the fire from the start. There's no slow build like in other chapters, and Peterson will be at his most diabolical. But none of that matters if you can't figure out the cage code solution and escape the Museum attic. The answer to opening this lock is perhaps one of the most perplexing in the entire game.
Comments / 0