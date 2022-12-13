ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign a New Sheldon

He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Former Bills fan favorite WR turning into TD machine for Brian Daboll?

Isaiah Hodgins was stuck behind a half dozen wide receivers in Buffalo before the New York Giants signed him off the Bills practice squad last month. Since then, Hodgins has found a role with the Giants as they’ve repeatedly shuffled the deck at the position under first-year coach and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Hodgins has caught two touchdowns in the last two games, more than any Bills wide receiver in that same span.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

New York Jets Made Surprising Roster Cut On Thursday

Following a four-game winning streak in the month of October, the New York Jets sat at 5-2 and within striking distance of the division-leading Buffalo Bills.  Fast forward nearly two months later, and the Jets are now on the outside-looking-in to the AFC playoff race. Losers of three of their ...
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Yardbarker

Buffalo sports columnist fired over sexist remarks on podcast

Longtime Buffalo sports columnist Jerry Sullivan is no longer associated with the Niagara Gazette. "In light of comments made by contributing columnist Jerry Sullivan on a podcast Monday, the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal have made the decision to part ways with Sullivan," the Niagara Gazette explained in a statement released Tuesday. "We do not condone misogynistic, insensitive or derogatory comments in any form. GNN Sports will remain committed to providing readership with accurate, fair and quality stories."
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Cools Off Bills Weather With Cheeky Shirt

The Dolphins potentially could be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and Miami’s schedule might prove to be difficult. Mike McDaniel’s team heads to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Snow is expected for Saturday night, and many pundits wonder if the cold will be too much for a team notorious for boosting up the heat at Hard Rock Stadium.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant coach at Citrus Bowl

Purdue is bringing back one of its most popular alums to serve as an interim assistant coach for its upcoming bowl game. Drew Brees will be on the Boilermakers' coaching staff when they take on the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. "I...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Remembering Mike Leach: His impact on college football & the legacy he leaves behind | Breaking The Huddle

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reflects on the remarkable career of Mike Leach, the legendary college football coach that passed away this week. Leach notably coached Texas Tech, where he currently holds the record for most program wins by a coach. From there he went to Washington State and then most recently, Mississippi State. Leach also has a profound coaching tree, with names like Lincoln Riley, Sonny Dykes, and more. Rest in peace, Mike Leach.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip

Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
FOX Sports

Jets, Lions both in search of pivotal win amid playoff push

Contrary to what it looked like in the beginning of the season, the NFC North is now a lot more interesting down the stretch. No team has come on stronger in the last month or so of the season than the Detroit Lions, and after starting the year 1-6, they're now staring down the barrel of a wild-card spot.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet

The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will face off in a battle of 6-6 squads in the Bahamas Bowl. The RedHawks are appearing in the Bahamas Bowl for the first time and are 8-5 all-time in bowl games. They became bowl eligible with an 18-17 victory over Ball State in their regular-season finale and led the MAC in scoring defense, only allowing 22.5 points per game.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

