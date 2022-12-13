Read full article on original website
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
BKL Poll: How much will Beasley addition help Bills offense?
Vote in this week's Buffalo Kickoff Live poll.
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
Former Bills fan favorite WR turning into TD machine for Brian Daboll?
Isaiah Hodgins was stuck behind a half dozen wide receivers in Buffalo before the New York Giants signed him off the Bills practice squad last month. Since then, Hodgins has found a role with the Giants as they’ve repeatedly shuffled the deck at the position under first-year coach and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Hodgins has caught two touchdowns in the last two games, more than any Bills wide receiver in that same span.
Cole Beasley Wants to 'Right Some Wrongs'; Bills vs. Dolphins Injury Update
Says new/old Bills wideout Cole Beasley: "Nobody's perfect. I didn't handle everything how I wanted to and a lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back as well.''
New York Jets Made Surprising Roster Cut On Thursday
Following a four-game winning streak in the month of October, the New York Jets sat at 5-2 and within striking distance of the division-leading Buffalo Bills. Fast forward nearly two months later, and the Jets are now on the outside-looking-in to the AFC playoff race. Losers of three of their ...
Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing
A lot of times when a player such as Von Miller has an injury that ends their season, they end up taking on a new role within the team. In most cases, they go from player to defacto “coach.” That’s what safety Micah Hyde did. However, Miller...
NFL analyst finds the perfect mismatch for Dolphins to capitalize on vs. Bills
Running the football hasn’t been the Miami Dolphins’ (8-5) preferred method of operation this season. That being said, one NFL analyst believes activating the run-game could take down the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday night. The Dolphins enter this contest with the NFL’s 29th ranked rushing attack, averaging...
Cowboys-Jaguars game features 1 serious contender, 1 with real aspirations
Flash back to Nov. 20, and Dallas and Jacksonville couldn't be going in more opposite directions. The Cowboys had just wrapped up a 40-3 win against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Jaguars were on a bye week, having just lost their sixth of seven games. A lot has changed since then.
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Bills 'Open Doors' to OBJ Signing, Says GM
"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.
Buffalo sports columnist fired over sexist remarks on podcast
Longtime Buffalo sports columnist Jerry Sullivan is no longer associated with the Niagara Gazette. "In light of comments made by contributing columnist Jerry Sullivan on a podcast Monday, the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal have made the decision to part ways with Sullivan," the Niagara Gazette explained in a statement released Tuesday. "We do not condone misogynistic, insensitive or derogatory comments in any form. GNN Sports will remain committed to providing readership with accurate, fair and quality stories."
Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Cools Off Bills Weather With Cheeky Shirt
The Dolphins potentially could be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and Miami’s schedule might prove to be difficult. Mike McDaniel’s team heads to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Snow is expected for Saturday night, and many pundits wonder if the cold will be too much for a team notorious for boosting up the heat at Hard Rock Stadium.
Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant coach at Citrus Bowl
Purdue is bringing back one of its most popular alums to serve as an interim assistant coach for its upcoming bowl game. Drew Brees will be on the Boilermakers' coaching staff when they take on the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. "I...
Remembering Mike Leach: His impact on college football & the legacy he leaves behind | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reflects on the remarkable career of Mike Leach, the legendary college football coach that passed away this week. Leach notably coached Texas Tech, where he currently holds the record for most program wins by a coach. From there he went to Washington State and then most recently, Mississippi State. Leach also has a profound coaching tree, with names like Lincoln Riley, Sonny Dykes, and more. Rest in peace, Mike Leach.
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip
Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
Bills GM on Whether Beasley Impacts Possible OBJ Signing
Brandon Beane weighed in on the team’s interest in signing Beckham after the return of the former Bills wide receiver.
Jets, Lions both in search of pivotal win amid playoff push
Contrary to what it looked like in the beginning of the season, the NFC North is now a lot more interesting down the stretch. No team has come on stronger in the last month or so of the season than the Detroit Lions, and after starting the year 1-6, they're now staring down the barrel of a wild-card spot.
Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet
The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will face off in a battle of 6-6 squads in the Bahamas Bowl. The RedHawks are appearing in the Bahamas Bowl for the first time and are 8-5 all-time in bowl games. They became bowl eligible with an 18-17 victory over Ball State in their regular-season finale and led the MAC in scoring defense, only allowing 22.5 points per game.
