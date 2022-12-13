Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State to make DC Zach Arnett permanent head coach
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday. A source confirmed a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract. Leach was taken to University of Mississippi...
Chris Jans, Mississippi State thankful for ‘awesome’ fan support in win over Jackson State
JACKSON — Chris Jans expected his second trip to Mississippi Coliseum to resemble his first. On Dec. 22, 2019, Jans led New Mexico State to a 58-52 win over Mississippi State at the Big House in Jackson. The Aggies coach left unimpressed by the crowd in the Magnolia State’s capital city.
Among college football coaches, death of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach almost unprecedented
STARKVILLE — This doesn’t happen. For those wondering how often a situation like Mike Leach’s sudden death at age 61 on Monday night occurs in college football, well, it really doesn’t. The Mississippi State’s coach’s passing is almost unprecedented in the sport, and with it come...
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
Despite Mike Leach’s death, Mississippi State will play in Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach’s death Monday night at age 61 won’t end the Bulldogs’ season. MSU (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will still participate in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, the school confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs will face...
Mississippi State women’s basketball handle business early in blowout win over Florida A&M
STARKVILLE — It all felt a little too casual on Thursday night at The Hump. Though both coaching staffs and many fans were clad in festive gear for the holiday season, there was a lack of intensity in the game itself. Mississippi State pulled out early to handedly defeat...
Mississippi State men’s basketball survives a scare from Jackson State to remain unbeaten
JACKSON — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans spent the time leading up to Wednesday’s game against telling anyone who would listen it wasn’t smart of MSU to play Jackson State in the Tigers’ “backyard” — the Mississippi Coliseum. Jans was just doing...
Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach
Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
Chase Nicholson to step down as Starkville Academy athletic director at end of school year
STARKVILLE — The landscape with Starkville Academy’s athletics department is going to look different come next school year as current athletic director Chase Nicholson will be stepping down from the position. News broke Friday about the move, which comes as the school has continued its rapid growth in...
MUW women’s basketball can’t keep up with high-octane Birmingham-Southern
The good news for the Mississippi University for Women was that it scored 23 points above its season average against Birmingham-Southern College. The bad news for the Owls was that they were up against the top scoring team in the nation for NCAA Division III women’s basketball, as the Panthers took a 150-76 victory at Pohl Gym.
Caledonia basketball dominates Hamilton for Thursday doubleheader sweep
CALEDONIA — With time winding down in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s girls basketball game, Caledonia had built up a sizable lead against Hamilton. At that point, the Cavaliers, who were up 19 points headed into the fourth, built that lead over 20 points, trying to reach a 30-point lead.
Tony Tharp
Woodie Anthony “Tony” Tharp, age 66, of Daphne, AL, formerly of Columbus, MS, passed away December 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter. Peel Chapel with Rev. Brad Creely officiating. A graveside committal will be at...
Eric Davis
WEST POINT — Eric L. Davis, 44, died Nov. 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Bryan Union Hall, with the Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Bryan Union Hall. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Johnson
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Mary Chloe Johnson, 76, died Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. There will be no public services. Burial will be at Crews Cemetery. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Johnson was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Lamar County, Alabama, to the...
Doris Robinson
MILLPORT, Ala. — Doris Robinson, 95, died Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Andy Parrish officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millport City Cemetery. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville
I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
Charlie Martin
CALEDONIA — Charlie Ann Burton Martin, 46, died Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Monica Trimuel
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monica Denise Trimuel, 46, died Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at 15th Street Church of God in Christ in Columbus. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Frederick Hardy
WEST POINT — Frederick Hardy, 68, died Dec. 2, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Shannon, with the Rev. Marvin McWhorter officiating. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hardy was born...
Willie Richardson
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Willie Earl Richardson, 60, died Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence. Freeman Mortuary of Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Richardson was born Feb. 7, 1962, in Columbus, to the late Willie Mack Richardson and Lillian Ball. He was formerly employed as a machine operator with Sanderson Plumbing.
