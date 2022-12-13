ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State to make DC Zach Arnett permanent head coach

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday. A source confirmed a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract. Leach was taken to University of Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach

Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW women’s basketball can’t keep up with high-octane Birmingham-Southern

The good news for the Mississippi University for Women was that it scored 23 points above its season average against Birmingham-Southern College. The bad news for the Owls was that they were up against the top scoring team in the nation for NCAA Division III women’s basketball, as the Panthers took a 150-76 victory at Pohl Gym.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia basketball dominates Hamilton for Thursday doubleheader sweep

CALEDONIA — With time winding down in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s girls basketball game, Caledonia had built up a sizable lead against Hamilton. At that point, the Cavaliers, who were up 19 points headed into the fourth, built that lead over 20 points, trying to reach a 30-point lead.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tony Tharp

Woodie Anthony “Tony” Tharp, age 66, of Daphne, AL, formerly of Columbus, MS, passed away December 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter. Peel Chapel with Rev. Brad Creely officiating. A graveside committal will be at...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Eric Davis

WEST POINT — Eric L. Davis, 44, died Nov. 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Bryan Union Hall, with the Rev. Albert Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Bryan Union Hall. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mary Johnson

SULLIGENT, Ala. — Mary Chloe Johnson, 76, died Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. There will be no public services. Burial will be at Crews Cemetery. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Johnson was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Lamar County, Alabama, to the...
SULLIGENT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Doris Robinson

MILLPORT, Ala. — Doris Robinson, 95, died Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Andy Parrish officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Millport City Cemetery. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
MILLPORT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville

I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charlie Martin

CALEDONIA — Charlie Ann Burton Martin, 46, died Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial East in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
MEMPHIS, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Monica Trimuel

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monica Denise Trimuel, 46, died Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at 15th Street Church of God in Christ in Columbus. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Frederick Hardy

WEST POINT — Frederick Hardy, 68, died Dec. 2, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Shannon, with the Rev. Marvin McWhorter officiating. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hardy was born...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Willie Richardson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Willie Earl Richardson, 60, died Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence. Freeman Mortuary of Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Richardson was born Feb. 7, 1962, in Columbus, to the late Willie Mack Richardson and Lillian Ball. He was formerly employed as a machine operator with Sanderson Plumbing.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

