Fort Myers, FL

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Naples man found guilty of molesting child

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
NAPLES, FL
City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Amazon van catches fire at Fort Myers warehouse

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — An Amazon van burst into flames near several other transport vehicles. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department (SCPFD), the fire sparked at approximately 11:24 AM at 8270 Logistics Dr. SCPFD said heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the van...
FORT MYERS, FL
Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL

