4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
10NEWS
Florida homeowner punches burglary suspect twice in the face, sheriff says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida homeowner punched a man twice in the face after finding him in his home, the Lee County Sheriff's Office explained on Facebook. On Saturday, deputies were sent to a home on Fort Myers Beach after receiving a call about a burglary in progress.
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
Immokalee convicted felon arrested after drone captures him hiding in woods
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Immokalee man was arrested after Collier County deputies found him hiding in the woods, trying to escape a traffic stop. Christopher Martinez, 37, was stopped by a patrolling deputy near South 5th Street and Palmetto Avenue for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
LaBelle man accused of stealing materials from construction sites
LABELLE, Fla. — A family-owned construction company said they are now behind in home building, but not due to supply chain issues. They said it is because of thefts and break-ins. One man is now behind bars after being caught red-handed. “From lumber, to rebar, to blocks, you name...
One arrested after leading deputy on chase that ends in crash in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — One person was arrested after leading a deputy on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. The chase came to a finish on US 41 just north of Wiggins Pass Road, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Both the...
Collier County deputies use drone to track down wanted felon
One wanted for stealing $1,000 in cash from car in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One person is wanted after stealing $1,000 in cash from a car on Saville Avenue in Bonita Springs. The car burglar then nonchalantly walked away with the money once confronted by the victim. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the person to please contact...
Owner confronts burglar breaking into Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A man who broke into a Fort Myers Beach home on Pearl Street got quite a surprise when the homeowner showed up. The owner, who was at a neighbor’s house at the time of the break-in, got an alert on his cell phone that “his door was locked, unlocked, and locked again,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Naples man found guilty of molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
CRAZY VIDEO: 2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected out of the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
Fort Myers man faces multiple charges after being caught with cocaine in school zone
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to a drug bust near a school. Deputies patrolling the Pine Manor community spotted a vehicle leaving a known drug house and driving past a stop sign. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Bernard Valliere.
Trio arrested after trying to illegally purchase three-wheeled motorcycle
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A trio drove from Miami in an attempt to illegally buy a three-wheeled motorcycle on Friday. The manager of the Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft store located at 3441 Colonial Boulevard became suspicious and alerted Fort Myers Police Department. According to FMPD, Juana Villa-Poey, presented...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
Fort Myers man receives 2 life sentences for molesting child
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man will spend the rest of his natural life in prison after receiving two life sentences for his involvement in the sexual battery of a child. In July 2021, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Johnny Jackson, 32, after...
Man seriously injured after alligator attack on Sanibel
SANIBEL, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him on the arm. According to Sanibel Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was attacked around 11:06 AM along a pond near Bailey’s General Store located at 2477 Periwinkle Way. A press release from the City of Sanibel...
Crash slows traffic on Evans Avenue in Fort Myers
A crash on Evans Avenue at South Street in Fort Myers on Wednesday morning is slowing traffic. Officers say it involved two vehicles and reduced traffic to one lane for some time on Wednesday.
Amazon van catches fire at Fort Myers warehouse
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — An Amazon van burst into flames near several other transport vehicles. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department (SCPFD), the fire sparked at approximately 11:24 AM at 8270 Logistics Dr. SCPFD said heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the van...
Fort Myers Beach homeowners slapped with code violations for ‘demolition without a permit’
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Most properties on Fort Myers Beach have some kind of damage. In the worst cases, homes were almost completely washed away. Carla Clark said her boyfriend’s place was one of them. “After losing a house it’s devastating to get more news,” said Clark....
Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
