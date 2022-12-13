OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
04-05-10-20-34, Lucky Ball: 6
(four, five, ten, twenty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
Pick 3 Midday
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
4-1-8-5
(four, one, eight, five)
Pick 4 Midday
1-6-6-9
(one, six, six, nine)
Pick 5 Evening
0-0-0-9-5
(zero, zero, zero, nine, five)
Pick 5 Midday
2-8-7-6-0
(two, eight, seven, six, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
07-16-28-31-33
(seven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
