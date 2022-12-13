DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.

