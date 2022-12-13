Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County prosecutors announce murder charges against wanted man
Prosecutors Thursday announced murder charges against a man who remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.
KCMO man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.
Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year veteran was chosen Thursday to lead the Kansas City police department, which is embroiled in internal and external controversies. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners chose Stacey Graves, the current acting deputy chief, making her the first woman to become the permanent police chief in the department's nearly 150-year history. Two other women have served as interim chiefs.
Leavenworth woman sentenced for deadly stabbing of fiancé
Eva Olisha Banks, 41, of Leavenworth, Kansas woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the stabbing death of her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
KCTV 5
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court
On Tuesday, at the first public forum on a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals, the public heard from the business side of the team. On Wednesday, KCTV5 had a chance to get perspective from the baseball side. |. Today, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster took a look at a heartwarming...
Juvenile critically injured in shooting Thursday night in east Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a juvenile Thursday night.
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
Woman hospitalized in Kansas City after suspect throws rocks at her vehicle
A woman was hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rock was thrown at her vehicle near Sycamore Avenue and east 72nd Street.
KCTV 5
Liberty police looking for porch pirate
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
northwestmoinfo.com
KCMO Man Arrested in Platte County Early Thursday Morning
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested in Platte County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 12:38 A.M. they arrested 64-year-old Andre D. Vann who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, an insurance violation, and a registration violation. Vann was later released...
Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River
A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.
Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal
Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.
Kansas City, Missouri, police identify man, 58, killed in overnight shooting
Kansas City Police were called to the 3600 block of Jefferson Street just after 2 a.m. No information on the victim has been released.
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 2