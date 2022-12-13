Read full article on original website
Related
gameskinny.com
Destiny 2: How to Complete the Cookie Delivery Helper Dawning Questline
The Cookie Delivery Helper questline in Destiny 2 gets you a Masterworked Holiday Oven 2.1. Find out how to complete it here. Cookie Delivery Helper is the second and longer questline during The Dawning 2022 event in Destiny 2. Completing it will allow you to unlock every recipe for use in Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, and each quest step guides you to where you can get the ingredients and who each treat you bake goes to. We’ll go over each of the seven steps to Cookie Delivery Helper in this guide, so there are no surprises.
gameskinny.com
Hello Neighbor 2 Complete Act 4 Walkthrough Guide
This complete walkthrough guide for Hello Neighbor 2 tells you how to complete each of the puzzles on Day 4 to complete the fourth Act. Hello Neighbor 2 Act 4 is the game's penultimate chapter. During Day 4, you'll explore the Mayor's mansion to uncover more secrets and solve another round of head-scratching puzzles. Doing so will reveal more of the Museum's mysteries and get you one step closer to discovering the truth behind Peterson's nefarious activities.
gameskinny.com
High on Life: How to Open Luglox Chests
Luglox Chests hold valuable rewards that can help you on your journey in High on Life, so here's exactly how to find and open them. As you wander around the colorful alien landscapes in High on Life, the first-person shooter from Rick and Morty Justin Roiland, it shouldn't take too long to stumble upon sentient purple loot crates, known as Luglox Chests. And you may be wondering how to open them.
gameskinny.com
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion — How to Get Magic Pot DMW
Increase your chances of getting the best possible loot by adding Magic Pot to your DMW in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Magic Pot is a special summon in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion that can be added to your DMW, providing you with some excellent loot, including powerful magic materia. But how do you get it in your rotation?
gameskinny.com
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Currencies Explained
Here's how to get each of Darktide's currencies and where you can use them. Once you reach a certain point in your time with Warhammer 40k: Darktide, your primary focus will shift from one currency to others. Ordo Dockets are the most basic currency in Darktide, but their uses are limited by design. The others are another story, and require some extra effort to get your hands on.
gameskinny.com
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Curio Perks List
A list of Perks to look for when buying Curios or rerolling Curio Perks in Warhammer 40k: Darktide. Curios aren't exciting, but Curios and their Perks provide your primary defensive stats in Warhammer 40k: Darktide. The new Refine Item function found at the Shrine of the Omnissiah allows you to reroll Perks on weapons and Curios alike, and surely you'll want to know what's available.
gameskinny.com
Should You Kill 5 Torg in High on Life?
If you're not sure whether you should kill 5-Torg boss or not in High on Life, then our quick guide will provide an answer. There are seven bounties in High on Life related to the main story bosses. However, you will encounter secret optional bosses after the very first battle with 9-Torg, one of those happens to be 5-Torg. But what happens if you kill 5-Torg?
gameskinny.com
Hello Neighbor 2: How to Get All Museum Keys
Here's where to find all four Museum keys in Hello Neighbor 2. After Act 1, Hello Neighbor 2 revolves around getting further and further into the Museum. Each act may begin in a different location, such as the bakery, Otto's house, or the Mayor's mansion, but they all end in the same place one way or another. And if you're here, you're wondering how to get all the Museum keys.
gameskinny.com
Warhammer 40K: Darktide 1.0.20 Patch Update, The Signal Out Now
Warhammer 40K: Darktide's new patch and content drop are live, bringing new weapons, maps, and more. A little over two weeks since its release on PC and Xbox platforms, Warhammer 40K: Darktide has received its first Content Drop alongside patch update 1.0.20. Fatshark announced the release following a slight delay from December 14 to December 15. And now we know exactly what's included.
gameskinny.com
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Patch Delayed to December 15
The Darktide patch bringing private lobbies and new Ogryn Skullbreaker weapons has been delayed a day, to December 15. The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide community has been waiting for the patch announced in last week's community update. The post's phrasing is a little confusing, but it has at least been confirmed that a patch will be out this week. Just it's delayed a day.
gameskinny.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to EV Train
EV training is vital to being competitive in the endgame of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Find out how in this guide. Training your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet might initially seem like a simple prospect. Battle and capture other 'mons out in the world or the care of other Trainers, watch your team’s level rise and continue on your way. However, if you want to go deep into the endgame of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to train not only your team’s individual values (IVs), you need to also increase their Effort Values (EVs), which is an entirely separate, also hidden set of stats.
Comments / 0