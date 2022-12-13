ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst

FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
Mary B. Wacker

FULTON – Mary B. Wacker, 68; of Fulton, NY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a...
Jonathan E. Crego

OSWEGO – Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United...
Alan D. Daniels

FULTON – Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born January 28, 1966 in Fulton, New York to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District.
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives

CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
Therese Bonner

OSWEGO – Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/9/2 -12/13/22

On 12/09/2022 at 8: 14 PM Michael A Depaolo Jr. was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree and Harassment in the 2nd. Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. M. Depaolo Jr. was transport to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male

OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
Singer Jared Campbell Welcomed Back Into Fulton Schools

FULTON – Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic. On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary Schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter...
Pet Of The Week: Halo

Oswego, NY – Say hello to our crazy girl Halo. This spicy girl is ripping her way into everyones hearts. Halo is an energetic kitten with boat loads of energy. She would do best in an active home with another high energy kitten. Halo is very pushy with other...
Betty Tetro

FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
David G. Clark

FULTON, NY – David G. Clark, 54, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1968 in Fulton to Donald and Gloria Clark. David was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1987 and was employed as a dry wall finisher for 30 years.
SAF Brings In Her Shoes To Zonta

Oswego, NY – Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) is participating the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence. As part...
