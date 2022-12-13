Read full article on original website
Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst
FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
Mary B. Wacker
FULTON – Mary B. Wacker, 68; of Fulton, NY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a...
Jonathan E. Crego
OSWEGO – Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United...
Alan D. Daniels
FULTON – Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born January 28, 1966 in Fulton, New York to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District.
Weedsport Kartway To Host Seven Events As Part Of 2023 Slack Karts Super Kart Series
WEEDSPORT, NY – Slack Karts will return as the premier partner of the 2023 Slack Karts Super Kart Series at Weedsport Kartway, presenting a brand new Slack Pursuit Chassis to one lucky Weedsport Kartway member at season’s end. The new kart will be presented to a Kartway member...
County Schedules Public Hearings And Panel Meeting For 2022 Shared Services Plan
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Administrator’s Office is conducting three administrative public hearings on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to discuss the 2022 County-wide Shared Services Plan. The first hearing begins at 10 a.m., the second at 2 p.m., and the third at 5 p.m. All three hearings will...
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives
CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
Therese Bonner
OSWEGO – Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/9/2 -12/13/22
On 12/09/2022 at 8: 14 PM Michael A Depaolo Jr. was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree and Harassment in the 2nd. Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. M. Depaolo Jr. was transport to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male
OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
Singer Jared Campbell Welcomed Back Into Fulton Schools
FULTON – Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic. On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary Schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 4 – 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Gen E. Watson, 47 years old and Gilbert R. Coffey, 54 years old, both from Fulton, were arrested and charged with several criminal sex acts against a minor. See the full story here. The Dasher...
Pet Of The Week: Halo
Oswego, NY – Say hello to our crazy girl Halo. This spicy girl is ripping her way into everyones hearts. Halo is an energetic kitten with boat loads of energy. She would do best in an active home with another high energy kitten. Halo is very pushy with other...
Four Oswego County Students Achieve Elmira College Dean’s List for Fall 2022 Term
ELMIRA, NY – Elmira College released its Dean’s List for Academic Achievement for the Fall 2022 Term. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Abigail...
SUNY Oswego Officer’s Life-Saving Work Honored During University Police Awards
OSWEGO – The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
Betty Tetro
FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
David G. Clark
FULTON, NY – David G. Clark, 54, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1968 in Fulton to Donald and Gloria Clark. David was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1987 and was employed as a dry wall finisher for 30 years.
Oswego Community Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert
OSWEGO – The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra has announced their Winter Concert will be held on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Alliance Church at 3 p.m. The church is located at 371 Thompson Road in Oswego. Cheryl Rogers will conduct the senior group and Deb Mazurek will conduct the junior group.
SAF Brings In Her Shoes To Zonta
Oswego, NY – Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) is participating the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence. As part...
