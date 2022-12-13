Claire Violete Eastwood passed away in Estes Park, Colorado on Friday December 9, 2022, shortly after her 99th birthday. ‘Grandma Vi’, as she was known to everyone, was born November 18, 1923, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. During 8th grade, she went to work in the clothing mills as a seamstress to help support her family, where she worked until marrying Harold Eastwood in 1941. Shortly after the wedding, she began working in her mother-in-law's French bakery in New Bedford.

