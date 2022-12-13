FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Claire Violete Eastwood
Claire Violete Eastwood passed away in Estes Park, Colorado on Friday December 9, 2022, shortly after her 99th birthday. ‘Grandma Vi’, as she was known to everyone, was born November 18, 1923, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. During 8th grade, she went to work in the clothing mills as a seamstress to help support her family, where she worked until marrying Harold Eastwood in 1941. Shortly after the wedding, she began working in her mother-in-law's French bakery in New Bedford.
Colorado Gives Day Results: Statewide, Northern Colorado, And Estes Park
By all accounts, last week’s annual statewide day of giving was a success. "Coloradans found the causes they care about and made good happen on Colorado Gives Day," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization behind the giving event. Here are the statewide stats:
Verne E. Blue
LaVerne E. Blue, age 80, passed away peacefully on December 5 at the home he loved in Glen Haven, Colorado. His wife of 39 years feels blessed that she was able to grant his wishes to remain at home during the past 11 years while he courageously battled multiple health issues.
Bureau of Reclamation To Raise Water Levels In Lake Estes And Marys Lake
The Bureau of Reclamation will begin refilling Lake Estes and Marys Lake in Estes Park, Colorado the week of December 19, 2022, following maintenance on Olympus Dam and the East Portal of the Adams Tunnel. Since early October, water levels in Lake Estes have remained at an elevation of 7460...
Comprehensive Planning Moves Estes Park Forward
At a special meeting on December 6th, members of the Town Board reviewed and unanimously approved a new Comprehensive Plan (ComPac) for Estes Park. The new ComPac replaces a previous one put in place in 1996. In 2020, at the direction of the Town Board, staff sought funds for developing...
Carryout bag fee in unincorporated Larimer County begins January 1
Retail stores in unincorporated Larimer County will be required to collect a disposable carryout bag fee beginning on January 1, 2023. Retail stores will charge a 10-cent fee for each single-use plastic or recyclable paper carryout bag provided to customers which will be added to a customer’s total sale. A retail store is defined as a grocery store, supermarket, convenience store, liquor store, dry cleaner, pharmacy, drug store, clothing store, or other types of retail establishments where carryout bags are provided to customers.
