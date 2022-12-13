ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Inigoes, MD

Bay Net

The Living Sheriffs Of St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall stands with Sheriff David Zylak (2002-2006), Sheriff Tim Cameron (2006-2022) and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s County sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall at St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Teenage Suspect Wanted For Shooting At Suitland High School In Custody

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a non-fatal shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday. The suspect turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged as an adult. The 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
SUITLAND, MD
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

MDOT SHA Prepares For Statewide Winter Storm

– The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) crews are performing an anti-icing operation, which involves the use of salt brine and water in preparation for a potential winter storm that is expected to begin late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The storm is expected to...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

DMV braces for impending ice storm

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are preparing for the region’s first winter storm of the year. The big concern this time is ice. Crews have been laying down salt and brine since Tuesday night. Virginia. In Virginia, VDOT crews started loading up with “abrasives” (think salt,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – December 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Winter is knocking and those who can dress warm have many fishing opportunities to indulge in through the season. The preseason stocking of trout is occurring, and fishing for tautog off Ocean City is good. Many other species are available in waters across our state –...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Home Improvement Contractor Charged with Taking Payments from Consumers, Not Providing Purchased Home Improvement Services

Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers for home improvement services, such as roof or window replacements, and failed to provide the promised goods and services. The company and its owners are also charged with collecting excessive deposits and failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts. Last May, the Maryland Home Improvement Commission suspended the contractor and sales licenses held by Kagen and Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC. The Attorney General’s charges also allege that the company briefly continued to offer and sell home improvement goods and services after its license was suspended.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Atlantic Population Canada Goose Season Begins December 17

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
MARYLAND STATE
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

List: Maryland School Delays & Closures

Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m.  Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE

