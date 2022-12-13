Read full article on original website
The Living Sheriffs Of St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall stands with Sheriff David Zylak (2002-2006), Sheriff Tim Cameron (2006-2022) and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s County sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall at St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family.
Teenage Suspect Wanted For Shooting At Suitland High School In Custody
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a non-fatal shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday. The suspect turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged as an adult. The 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Reports Of Stolen Handicap Placards In St. Mary’s; Keep Safe When Not In Use
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has responded to reports of handicap parking placard thefts this month, stolen from parked vehicles in residential areas. Sheriff Steven A. Hall reminds citizens who use handicap parking placards to keep them in a safe and secure place...
Alert Issued For Teen Mom In Maryland Reported Missing With Infant Twin Boys
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a missing teenager who may be in the company of her young children. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they attempt to locate Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez, …
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Dec. 16, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Route 5 in the Leonardtown area where law enforcement officers...
Identity Sought For Theft Suspects That Stole Mini Bike From California Lowes
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 5 pm, the two suspects took an Axis mini bike from the Lowe’s store in California without paying and left in a white GMC SUV.
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
MDOT SHA Prepares For Statewide Winter Storm
– The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) crews are performing an anti-icing operation, which involves the use of salt brine and water in preparation for a potential winter storm that is expected to begin late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The storm is expected to...
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
DMV braces for impending ice storm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are preparing for the region’s first winter storm of the year. The big concern this time is ice. Crews have been laying down salt and brine since Tuesday night. Virginia. In Virginia, VDOT crews started loading up with “abrasives” (think salt,...
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – December 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Winter is knocking and those who can dress warm have many fishing opportunities to indulge in through the season. The preseason stocking of trout is occurring, and fishing for tautog off Ocean City is good. Many other species are available in waters across our state –...
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
Man dies after being hit by car in Mount Airy
A man died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Mount Airy Tuesday evening.It happened around 6:15pm in the 1000 block of Ridge Road (Route 27).
Home Improvement Contractor Charged with Taking Payments from Consumers, Not Providing Purchased Home Improvement Services
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers for home improvement services, such as roof or window replacements, and failed to provide the promised goods and services. The company and its owners are also charged with collecting excessive deposits and failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts. Last May, the Maryland Home Improvement Commission suspended the contractor and sales licenses held by Kagen and Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC. The Attorney General’s charges also allege that the company briefly continued to offer and sell home improvement goods and services after its license was suspended.
Atlantic Population Canada Goose Season Begins December 17
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
List: Maryland School Delays & Closures
Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m. Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
