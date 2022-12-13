Read full article on original website
Why Colorado roads can remain shut down after snowstorms pass
Colorado highways can be shut down for any number of reasons. Some of those reasons are more obvious than others.
‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’
Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?
COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen
COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
-10° in Denver? Meteorologist warns of possibility of extreme cold
Parts of Colorado have been rocked this week by frigid blizzard conditions, specifically the northeastern corner of the state. It's looking like even more cold weather might be on the way. Likely a familiar name for more Denverites, 9News' Chris Bianchi has taken to Twitter to share some shocking predictions....
Colorado troopers see year-over-year fatal crash rate increase
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Over 700 people have died in Colorado crashes as of Dec. 11, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported, making this one of the state’s deadliest years.
"Hazardous temperatures" likely in Colorado, according to experimental map from NWS
Be prepared. More cold weather is likely on the way to Colorado. Experimental mapping from the National Weather Service shows that hazardous temperatures will be likely during the week of Christmas in much of the Centennial State. Take a look at the map below, which shows a 60 percent chance...
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado
A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
Wind, snow cause blizzard conditions in eastern Colorado
It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, and strong winds and snow are having big impacts on travel to the east of the metro on Tuesday.
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Get ready for delayed, canceled flights as snow arrives
A snowstorm is moving into the state Monday through Tuesday and the Pinpoint Weather team is expecting more snow accumulation at Denver International Airport than in the city.
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
