Read full article on original website
Related
Condoms to be free for young people in France, Macron says
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Young people in France will be able to get condoms free of charge from next year in an effort to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
PARIS (Reuters) - France was shocked by the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the south of the country, just weeks after the brutal killing of a 12-year-old girl in Paris.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
marinelink.com
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box
PARIS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed and had her body found in a plastic box led a silent march Wednesday in her honor through their Paris neighborhood. The parents of the girl, identified publicly only as Lola, delayed the march for...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
Japanese Cannibal, Who Was Never Punished for Eating Woman, Dies
A Japanese killer known as the “Kobe Cannibal” who lived as a free man after murdering and eating a young Dutch student has died aged 73. Issei Sagawa died of pneumonia on Nov. 24 and had a funeral attended only by relatives, his brother and friend said in a statement issued by the publisher of a 2019 memoir penned by Sagawa’s brother. While studying in Paris in 1981, Sagawa lured Dutch woman Renée Hartevelt to his apartment, where he fatally shot her in the neck. He then raped her corpse and set about eating different parts of her body over...
Japanese cannibal who walked free dies age 73
Issei Sagawa, a Japanese murderer known as the "Kobe Cannibal" who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died aged 73. In 1981, Sagawa was studying in Paris when he invited Dutch student Renee Hartevelt to his home.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Holocaust denier does not consent to extradition to France, court told
A Holocaust denier who has been on the run from French authorities does not consent to be extradited to France, a court has heard.Vincent Reynouard, 53, was arrested in Anstruther, Fife, last month and has been in custody since then.The Frenchman was convicted under anti-Nazi laws across the Channel, where he was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021.A preliminary hearing in his extradition case took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, which he was excused from attending.His lawyer, who did not wish to be named, asked for the matter...
L.A. COVID swindlers living European life of luxury extradited from Montenegro
Husband and wife swindlers from L.A. are extradited from Montenegro after months of lavish spending under fake names in a scenic Mediterranean resort town.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin deploys nuclear missile as strikes hit Kharkiv energy grid
Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and other areas of the country on Friday.Three people have reportedly been killed in the attacks along with reports of damage to critical infrastructure and power outages around the country.It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least the third time, being driven to a garage just north west of Moscow.“A missile regiment in the Tver Region in the Bologoye formation has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system,” Russia’s Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told broadcaster Zvezda according to the Tass news agency.A Yars missile can be launced in seven minutes. It has a 7,500-mile range so it could reach both the UK and US. Read More ‘Extraordinarily dangerous time’ for world, warns armed forces chiefRussia warns 'consequences' if US missiles sent to UkraineUK village names Putin ‘Bellend of the Year’ and unveils penis-headed statue
‘Tsunami’: Berlin aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish and millions of litres of water explodes
A huge aquarium at a hotel in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning, injuring two people. Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of the incident, with wreckage strewn across the ground.Known as the ‘AquaDom’, it was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 46 ft in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and...
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
Russia says it will assess any possible retaliation for the Western oil embargo in early 2023
Russia's central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at a news conference on Thursday that the Kremlin would consider retaliation for the Western oil embargo in early 2023.
Comments / 0