A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'
Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance
Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!. The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place
At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
‘The Voice’ Contestant Bryce Leatherwood Earns Praise From Justin Moore With Performance Of “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”
This song always hits me hard. If you’ve lost someone close to you, Justin Moore‘s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” is pretty much guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye as you think about what you would do if you were just able to visit your loved ones who have passed away.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Morgan Myles The Voice 2022 Finale “Never Be the Same” Camila Cabello, Season 22
Morgan Myles performs “Never Be the Same” by Camila Cabello, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Finale. Morgan Myles and her coach Camila Cabello perform Camila’s song “Never Be the Same” during the Live Finale on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Morgan Myles The...
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father
As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
The Voice 5th Judge Performance Finale: One Artist Nearly Falls Off Stage, Top 5 Shine
From Queen to Harry Styles, Michael Jackson, Bonnie Tyler and Elvis Presley, the finalists laid it all on the stage and gave us what could be one of the tightest finales ever. Talk about saving the best for lost, "The Voice" performance finale delivered some of the season's strongest performances and we are shooketh.
Bryce Leatherwood Performs Two Country Hits During ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood showed a new side of himself on Monday night (Dec. 12) during the first half of the live Season 22 finale of The Voice. The Team Blake country singer didn’t step outside his genre, but he did perform an up-tempo song for viewers as part of the two-hour episode.
‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win
All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists
This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
'The Voice': 16-Year-Old Brayden Lape Sings Brett Young's 'In Case You Didn't Know' in Top 8
The Voice Top 8 contestants showcased their talents on Monday night's (Dec. 5) episode of the show in a bid to move forward to the finals, and Team Blake Shelton's Brayden Lape took on a smooth Brett Young song for his performance. The singer sang "In Case You Didn't Know,"...
Blake Shelton Surprises 'The Voice' Alums Worth the Wait With Grand Ole Opry Performance
Blake Shelton continues to support his Team Blake singers long after their season of The Voice!. The country star surprised mother-daughter trio Worth the Wait -- who made it to the live shows on season 19 with Team Blake -- with a FaceTime call as they performed a pop-up show at his Ole Red bar on Sunday night.
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 20 Recap: Bodie Delivers the Best Performance Blake Shelton Has Ever Seen
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 20 featured a Fan Week theme as viewers all around the globe chose music for the Top 10 artists to perform.
‘The Voice’ poll results: 29% of viewers say Bodie should have won for Team Blake
This just in: According to 29% of “The Voice” fans, the wrong artist from Team Blake Shelton won the title during the Season 22 finale. Gold Derby ran a poll after the December 13 finale asking who really deserved to win NBC’s reality TV show, and only 24% of respondents voted that Team Blake’s country crooner Bryce Leatherwood was the rightful champion. (See the show’s winners list.) To compare, a leading 29% of voters said fellow Team Blake artist Bodie should have won instead. Here are the complete poll results for this oh-so-close race: 29% — Bodie (Team Blake) 28% — Omar Jose...
