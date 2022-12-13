ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.
WSAZ

Break-in reported at emergency services tower site

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police has released video of a reported break-in at an emergency services tower site. Officials say the break-in happened at a tower site belonging to Wayne County Emergency Services on Ferguson Ridge in Dunlow on November 11. West Virginia State Police...
DUNLOW, WV
Johnson City Press

One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County

One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WVNS

Road reopens at Nicholas County line after early morning accident

UPDATE: 12/15/22 8:00 A.M. — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Route 20 at the Nicholas County line has reopened. Greenbrier County, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Greenbrier County right at the Nicholas County line. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management released a statement stating that Route 20 at […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Shooting sends man to the hospital; another man charged

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Williamson sent a man to the hospital and ended with another man being charged, according to the Williamson Police Department. Officers say a man from Delbarton, West Virginia, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Pikeville (Kentucky)...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Traffic Alert | New I-64 traffic pattern

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area. Eastbound traffic between the 29th street exit and the I-64 bridge over the Guyandotte River is being moved from the outside lanes into the median. The work is part of...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man dead, woman injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash

One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
POCA, WV
WSAZ

10 years later | Sissonville pipeline explosion

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dec. 11, 2022, marked the 10-year anniversary of the pipeline explosion in Sissonville. It happened when a corroded pipe that had not been inspected for 25 years exploded, causing an inferno of flames that shot hundreds of feet in the air -- destroying several homes and closing a portion of Interstate 77.
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Accident involving coal truck to delay Wyoming County traffic

MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle accident has been reported in Wyoming County Tuesday afternoon which could result in traffic delays for some motorists. A 2:20 transit alert from the Oceana Fire Department indicates that traffic delays are to be expected in the Matheny area near Palm Memorial Garden Cemetary following a recent MVA.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

