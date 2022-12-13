Read full article on original website

WSAZ
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.
Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511. West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division […]
WSAZ
Break-in reported at emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police has released video of a reported break-in at an emergency services tower site. Officials say the break-in happened at a tower site belonging to Wayne County Emergency Services on Ferguson Ridge in Dunlow on November 11. West Virginia State Police...
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:12 P.M. Dec. 13, 2022) – The South Charleston Police Department says a pedestrian struck by a vehicle this afternoon was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. SCPD says the driver is not expected to face criminal charges in the incident. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after being struck […]
Johnson City Press
One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County
One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
Road reopens at Nicholas County line after early morning accident
UPDATE: 12/15/22 8:00 A.M. — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Route 20 at the Nicholas County line has reopened. Greenbrier County, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Greenbrier County right at the Nicholas County line. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management released a statement stating that Route 20 at […]
WSAZ
Shooting sends man to the hospital; another man charged
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Williamson sent a man to the hospital and ended with another man being charged, according to the Williamson Police Department. Officers say a man from Delbarton, West Virginia, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Pikeville (Kentucky)...
WSAZ
Traffic Alert | New I-64 traffic pattern
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area. Eastbound traffic between the 29th street exit and the I-64 bridge over the Guyandotte River is being moved from the outside lanes into the median. The work is part of...
WSAZ
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on […]
wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
1 person dead after house fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.) Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 63-year-old Sue Murdock died in the house fire. According to the sheriff, Murdock lived alone. UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a person died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road. UPDATE […]
wklw.com
One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash
One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
wchstv.com
Name of woman found dead at scene of house fire in Putnam County released
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:24 a.m. 12/14/22. Putnam County's sheriff has released the name of the woman who was found dead after a house fire. Sue Murdock, 63, died in the fire Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said. Dispatchers said the fire was reported about noon...
WSAZ
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
WSAZ
‘It was all very quick, less than a minute’: Carjacking victim recalls Tuesday incident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wes Tully said he was helping his father, William, move into a new apartment Tuesday night when they wrapped up the night of errands with a visit to the Exxon One Stop on Charleston’s West Side. “We were buying some groceries, just normal living items...
WSAZ
10 years later | Sissonville pipeline explosion
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dec. 11, 2022, marked the 10-year anniversary of the pipeline explosion in Sissonville. It happened when a corroded pipe that had not been inspected for 25 years exploded, causing an inferno of flames that shot hundreds of feet in the air -- destroying several homes and closing a portion of Interstate 77.
Accident involving coal truck to delay Wyoming County traffic
MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle accident has been reported in Wyoming County Tuesday afternoon which could result in traffic delays for some motorists. A 2:20 transit alert from the Oceana Fire Department indicates that traffic delays are to be expected in the Matheny area near Palm Memorial Garden Cemetary following a recent MVA.
