Toys for Tots 2022: Final countdown for donation nears as volunteers still needed

ORLANDO, Fla. — The countdown continues as we get closer and closer to Christmas Day.

Channel 9 is partnering with Toys for Tots to help make sure every Central Florida child in need has gifts on Christmas morning.

With the holiday just around the corner, there’s still a big need for toys and volunteers.

The campaign is in the home stretch as the Marine Corps still hopes to collect 1.5 million toys – this would mean every child will get five to seven gifts.

They fear they won’t make their goal, but they’re still collecting donations.

Now, all they need are volunteers to sort the gifts by age, sex and price.

They also need helpers to hand out the presents to families when the time comes.

Channel 9 is still collecting new, unwrapped toys at our downtown Orlando studio through Wednesday.

>>> More information on how to help can be found here. <<<

