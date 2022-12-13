ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Toys for Tots 2022: Final countdown for donation nears as volunteers still needed

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xbv0x_0jhA2hoz00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The countdown continues as we get closer and closer to Christmas Day.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Channel 9 is partnering with Toys for Tots to help make sure every Central Florida child in need has gifts on Christmas morning.

With the holiday just around the corner, there’s still a big need for toys and volunteers.

The campaign is in the home stretch as the Marine Corps still hopes to collect 1.5 million toys – this would mean every child will get five to seven gifts.

They fear they won’t make their goal, but they’re still collecting donations.

Now, all they need are volunteers to sort the gifts by age, sex and price.

They also need helpers to hand out the presents to families when the time comes.

Channel 9 is still collecting new, unwrapped toys at our downtown Orlando studio through Wednesday.

>>> More information on how to help can be found here. <<<

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Local businessman giving 12 Apopka families $1,000 during 12 Days of Christmas

Central Florida businessman Chris Delgado is giving back to the community for the second year in a row. Delgado, an Apopka resident, has partnered with local schools and non-profits to give away thousands of dollars within 12 days of Christmas through his community-based initiative Orlando Giving. Growing up, Delgado remembers...
APOPKA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

“It Takes A Village” toy giveaway set for Friday in Leesburg

’Tis the season for giving, especially for local small business owner Deonte Harris. As owner of Harris C&R Cleanings and AllBrilliantMinds E&E, he wanted to give back to the community that continually supports him by hosting a toy drive for kids and families in the area. “It’s a group of...
LEESBURG, FL
ocfl.net

Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Distribute Toy Drive Donations to Orlo Vista Families

To conclude this year’s 12th Annual Mayor’s Toy Drive, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will be distributing a portion of the toys collected to families in the Orlo Vista neighborhood who were deeply impacted by Hurricane Ian. Families who are registered with Orange County’s Neighborhood Centers for Families and have indicated a need this holiday season has been scheduled to pick up their toys and gifts in a contactless drive-through format. In addition, four families will actually “shop” with the Mayor.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Festival of Lights makes the season bright again

The Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday at the Kissimmee Festival of Lights Parade. The parade returned to Broadway in downtown to rekindle all the magic of the holidays. Thousands anticipated the annual tradition and lined the street some two hours prior to the parade. Prior to the parade,...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee

“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida manatee feeding program restarts to help ease starvation crisis, wildlife officials say

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Along Florida’s East Coast, threatened manatees are fed and offered supplies through an unprecedented program that tackles the recurring, pollution-related starvation crisis, wildlife officials said Wednesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. With winter approaching and water temperatures dropping,...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Daytona Beach Associate Medical Director at Outreach Community Care Network Recognized as 2022 Educator of Distinction for HIV

BOONTON, N.J. – December 14, 2022 – Today, POCN, the largest nurse practitioner (NP) and physician associate (PA) network in the United States, announces it has established the HIV Center of Excellence, a central portal to support excellence in clinical practice for patients with or at risk for HIV. The portal is a first-of-its-kind resource curated by practicing HIV/AIDS NP and PA specialists, designed to educate their peers outside of the practice area. The portal is free and aims to give NPs and PAs the latest news and best practices in the HIV specialty to better support their patients.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
2traveldads.com

Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
AUBURNDALE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
125K+
Followers
143K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy