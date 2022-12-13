Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store.

Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2.

Police released surveillance video of two men and a woman whom they say was involved in the theft.

In the video, a man and a woman is seen entering the store and walking directly to a glass jewelry display case.

Police said that once at the case, the woman can be seen holding up a large rug that blocks the view of security cameras.

That was when police said the man pried open the locked case and stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

Detectives said another man entered the store during the theft and appeared to act as a lookout.

Police described the man who allegedly stole the jewelry as having a light complexion, a dark beard, and a mustache. He wore a black baseball cap, a long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and all-white sneakers.

The woman is described as having a light complexion with dark or red hair. She wore a pink head covering, a black short-sleeved shirt, and a black skirt. She walked with a slight limp.

The second man whom police said acted as the lookout, is described as having a light complexion and a possible goatee. He wore a black T-shirt with a white emblem on the front and a white patch on the right shoulder.

Police ask anyone with information about the trio to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP (7867).

