Micah Parsons questions Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy: 'Is it Hurts or the team?' | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry continues to brew. Micah Parsons went on Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller's Podcast, 'The VonCast,' and was asked whether Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy is due to himself or the team. Miller gave credit to both, but Parsons then said: 'It’s system and team.' He then continued, saying quote: 'I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.' The NFC East rivals face each other on Christmas Eve. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and James Jones debate whether Parsons' comments were fair or foul.
Cleveland Browns' rookie WR Michael Woods II 'more comfortable' with growing role
BEREA − The last time the Browns played the Baltimore Ravens, it was just Michael Woods II's second game as a professional. Woods played six offensive snaps and three special-teams snaps for the Browns in their Week 7 loss in Baltimore. That was the second of five consecutive games in which the rookie...
Possible landing spots for Tom Brady next season? | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't seeing a Super Bowl this season, and with the way the veteran quarterback has struggled, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading another team. Craig Carton's guess? The Miami Dolphins. Watch as he lays out for Greg Jennings why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have some competition for this QB spot next season, and that that competition may be coming from Tampa Bay.
Cowboys-Jaguars game features 1 serious contender, 1 with real aspirations
Flash back to Nov. 20, and Dallas and Jacksonville couldn't be going in more opposite directions. The Cowboys had just wrapped up a 40-3 win against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Jaguars were on a bye week, having just lost their sixth of seven games. A lot has changed since then.
Josh Allen's Bills or Tua and Dolphins: Who needs a win more in Week 15? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss Week 15’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Broussard weighs in on the game and explains the Dolphins must win after coming off two horrible losses and needing to stay in contention in the AFC Wild Card race. Nick explains the Bills need the win more to stay atop the AFC standings.
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip
Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
Jets, Lions both in search of pivotal win amid playoff push
Contrary to what it looked like in the beginning of the season, the NFC North is now a lot more interesting down the stretch. No team has come on stronger in the last month or so of the season than the Detroit Lions, and after starting the year 1-6, they're now staring down the barrel of a wild-card spot.
49ers seal NFC West behind 'poised' Brock Purdy, suffocating defense
SEATTLE — Fred Warner has been in this spot before. This time, he noted, he made sure to enjoy the moment. Three years ago, the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC West in prime time at Lumen Field before advancing to the Super Bowl. So, it’s only fitting that...
Colts coach Jeff Saturday wants to drop interim tag. Does he deserve to?
The Colts' dreadful season hasn't discouraged Jeff Saturday. Not one bit. And entering just his fifth game as the team's interim coach — a matchup against the Vikings on Saturday — he has already decided that he wants to return next year. Saturday announced on Tuesday that he'd...
Why Packers need to start Jordan Love amid trade request reports | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst James Jones joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the reports surrounding Jordan Love requesting a trade from the Green Bay Packers following the 2022 season. Jones explains the Packers need to start Love once they are out of playoff contention to elevate his value.
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game
Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. As for the rest of the postseason fun?. I looked at every single bowl game from...
Why Tom Brady unlikely returns to Bucs for 2023 season | THE HERD
Will Tompa Bay come to an end after this season? According to Albert Breer, familiarity elsewhere can help Brady leave the Tampa Bay Bucs, including how 'coaching could be a factor.' The San Francisco 49ers are popping up again despite rejecting TB12 twice and the Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly interested in him back in 2020. Colin Cowherd explains why this will be Brady's final season in Tampa, including where he lands in 2023 (if he does not retire).
College basketball tiers: Brandon Miller, Kyle Filipowski among top freshmen
One of the most anticipated aspects of a new college basketball season is seeing how the highly-touted incoming freshmen perform at a new level. This year's 2022 class is loaded with talent, and now that we are more than a month into the season, the race for the Freshman of the Year award is on. All signs point to an early favorite, but he is certainly not alone.
Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet
The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will face off in a battle of 6-6 squads in the Bahamas Bowl. The RedHawks are appearing in the Bahamas Bowl for the first time and are 8-5 all-time in bowl games. They became bowl eligible with an 18-17 victory over Ball State in their regular-season finale and led the MAC in scoring defense, only allowing 22.5 points per game.
Joe Banner says Texans GM Nick Caserio has great latitude but has to start showing results
Nick Caserio has a good situation. Joe Banner from The 33rd Team took time Wednesday to field questions on a conference call, and the former Philadelphia Eagles president commented on the Houston Texans and the direction of the organization with their 1-11-1 record. “I think you praise that the owner...
Patriots-Raiders all about survival for Josh McDaniels, Mac Jones, Matt Patricia
If there were a worse week for Matt Patricia and the New England Patriots to play the Las Vegas Raiders, I can't find it on the schedule. On Sunday in Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX), Patricia, the Patriots' current offensive playcaller, will go up against former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who won six Super Bowls with New England.
Joe Burrow Bengals, remain atop Nick's NFL Tiers in Week 15 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings reveal Nick's NFL Tiers entering Week 15. Nick ranks Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as top the list after they defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 and improved to 9-4. The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles fill out the remaining top teams on Nick’s NFL Tiers.
Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle
Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Villanova Wildcats play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, look for 4th straight win
Villanova Wildcats (5-5) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Saint Joseph's (PA). The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points. The...
Could Titans’ recent struggles actually cost them the AFC South?
End-of-season NFL playoff odds indicate that the Titans should feel pretty comfortable. With four weeks left in the regular season, they have an 85% chance of winning the AFC South, according to FiveThirtyEight. They control their fate. But Tennessee (7-6) fell Sunday to division rival Jacksonville (5-8), keeping the latter's...
