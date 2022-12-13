ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Cole Beasley returning to Bills

By Adam Duke
 2 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Bills WR Cole Beasley will be returning to the Bills, joining the practice squad, per News 4’s Louie Del Rio.

Beasley’s return comes just two weeks after the Bills signed former receiver John Brown to the practice squad and subsequently elevated him to the main roster after LB Von Miller was placed on injured reserve.

Both moves were reportedly requested by Josh Allen.

According to Del Rio, Beasley arrived in Western New York Monday night and was at the Bills’ facility in Orchard Park Tuesday morning . He is expected to practice with the team, with the Bills intending to elevate him to the main roster for Saturday’s game against Miami.

Beasley’s signing comes just over two months since he announced his retirement while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played two games, catching 4 passes for 17 yards and a first down.

During his previous stint with the Bills, he played in 31 regular season games in two seasons, with 164 receptions and 1,660 receiving yards, hauling in 5 touchdowns and 87 first downs.

The signing also comes following Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent free agency tour . Beckham did not sign with any of the teams he visited.

The Bills officially announced the move Tuesday morning.

