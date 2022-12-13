Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
I compared Starbucks and Dunkin'. As prices increase, Starbucks seems like the better deal due to Dunkin's inconsistency.
Dunkin' used to be the more budget-friendly option, but price increases and rewards changes have diminished that advantage.
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Want to Give You Free Food
The holidays are a time when many of us indulge in a few extra treats. Some make homemade cookies and decorate gingerbread houses, while others look forward to trying the various seasonal treats that many popular fast-food chains bring out once a year in December. This year brought with it...
McDonald's Launches a Whole New Kind of Restaurant
Digital-forward restaurants are some of the fast-food industry's most controversial new developments -- some see them as a way to cut the use of staff and speed up the ordering process while others describe them as too automated and soulless for their tastes. In the last year, chicken chain Wingstop...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)
We're back to Costco, and in today's article, I'll show you everything that's on sale. I discovered a number of products, including kitchenware, at fantastic prices. bar ice cream Delicious food and much more, but keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location. I'll say it again: these clearance finds may differ depending on your store and location. I'd also like to know where you shop at Costco; let me know in the comments where you go.
Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023
If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Fast-food chains like Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Chipotle keep introducing more expensive menu items — customers are eating it up
Executives at Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Chipotle each noted success from pricier menu items recently.
Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Dunkin' Teams Up With Grubhub For 12 Days Of Freebies
There are so many things to love about December, from the snowfall to the holidays. But one of the best parts about this last month of the year? It's the season of giving. Whether you are buying gifts for loved ones, volunteering at your local soup kitchen, or donating to a cause close to your heart, there are so many ways to spread the love this time of year.
McDonald's Peppermint Mocha Is Back At Select Locations For The Holidays
While it may be best known for its classic cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and Egg McMuffins (RIP, all-day breakfast), McDonald's has branched out over the years into other menu items, including beverages beyond fountain drinks. To pair with its popular breakfast, McDonald's started serving coffee in the United States as part of its McCafe launch in 2009, and has since developed quite the line-up of java-themed drinks. Along with regular brewed McDonald's coffee, you can order fancier espresso beverages, including macchiatos, lattes, Americanos, and iced mochas. You can even get a caramel frappe similar to what you'd find at Starbucks.
How To Order A KFC-Style Double Down Sandwich At Chick-Fil-A
The KFC Double Down sandwich is arguably one of if not the most iconic sandwiches at the fast food establishment famous for its crispy fried chicken. It first came out in April 2010 as an April Fool's prank, but the meat-heavy, calorie-laden creation ended up being so popular, it stuck around and has since developed a cult following (via The Street). If you have yet to try the Double Down, it's two pieces of fried chicken that act as the bun with cheese, bacon, and barbecue in between. That's right — it's a sandwich with no bread. KFC describes it as "a recipe of genius and recklessness that amazes from the first bite."
Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping
The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later
Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t excessive for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
