The KFC Double Down sandwich is arguably one of if not the most iconic sandwiches at the fast food establishment famous for its crispy fried chicken. It first came out in April 2010 as an April Fool's prank, but the meat-heavy, calorie-laden creation ended up being so popular, it stuck around and has since developed a cult following (via The Street). If you have yet to try the Double Down, it's two pieces of fried chicken that act as the bun with cheese, bacon, and barbecue in between. That's right — it's a sandwich with no bread. KFC describes it as "a recipe of genius and recklessness that amazes from the first bite."

