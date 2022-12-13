ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County daycare owner ordered to pay over $367,000 to IRS

An Allegheny County daycare owner was sentenced in federal court for failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Rebecca Lynn Boyce, 44, owner of Cutie Patootie Daycare in Imperial, was sentenced to one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention. She was also ordered to pay over $367,000 in restitution to the IRS on her conviction, according to the Department of Justice.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Former Pennsylvania police chief admits to stealing and using heroin taken in two federal investigations

A former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Timothy L. Butler, Jr., 46, of Finleyville, PA, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. In connection with the guilty plea, the […]
FINLEYVILLE, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Western Pa. contractor fined for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined a Fayette County business owner $600,000 for improperly disposing of solid waste from the oil and gas industry at several sites in Fayette County from 2012 to 2015. The DEP says John A. Joseph, owner of trucking and stone supply businesses, illegally dumped...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with acquiring more than 50,000 pills from Europe for redistribution in U.S.

A Hancock County man has been charged with acquiring more than 50,000 pills from Europe for redistribution in the United States. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Thomas O. McGowan, age 50, has been indicted on federal drug charges after an investigation revealed that he had received shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to seek 7th term

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's been Allegheny County's district attorney since 1998, and Steve Zappala is not done yet.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, Zappala is expected to announce his candidacy for a seventh term as DA on Friday.Zappala has been a fixture in this region for years. He's not flashy or a DA who rushes in front of a camera. And Zappala's approach to law enforcement, says University of Pittsburgh constitutional law professor Jerry Dickinson, has evolved over the years."An evolution, an evolving prosecutor, a prosecutor who was probably on the more conservative side of prosecuting crime, hard on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tensions boil over in UPMC hearing over secret recording

A court hearing over a secretly recorded conversation between two UPMC physicians on Thursday devolved into shouting and threats to have an attorney jailed before cooler heads prevailed. Dr. James Luketich, the head of cardiothoracic surgery for UPMC, filed a motion for an injunction to prohibit the use of the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Woman accused of taking patients’ drugs

A nurse at UPMC Cranberry Place has been accused of using a drug prescribed to her patient and replacing it with saline solution, according to charges filed last month. Lorrie J. Jelic, 53, of Butler, was charged by the state Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 23 with felony acquisition of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fraud following an investigation at her workplace.

