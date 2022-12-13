An Allegheny County daycare owner was sentenced in federal court for failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Rebecca Lynn Boyce, 44, owner of Cutie Patootie Daycare in Imperial, was sentenced to one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention. She was also ordered to pay over $367,000 in restitution to the IRS on her conviction, according to the Department of Justice.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO