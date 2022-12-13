Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
Allegheny County daycare owner ordered to pay over $367,000 to IRS
An Allegheny County daycare owner was sentenced in federal court for failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Rebecca Lynn Boyce, 44, owner of Cutie Patootie Daycare in Imperial, was sentenced to one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention. She was also ordered to pay over $367,000 in restitution to the IRS on her conviction, according to the Department of Justice.
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
Former Pennsylvania police chief admits to stealing and using heroin taken in two federal investigations
A former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Timothy L. Butler, Jr., 46, of Finleyville, PA, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. In connection with the guilty plea, the […]
alleghenyfront.org
Western Pa. contractor fined for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined a Fayette County business owner $600,000 for improperly disposing of solid waste from the oil and gas industry at several sites in Fayette County from 2012 to 2015. The DEP says John A. Joseph, owner of trucking and stone supply businesses, illegally dumped...
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man given 25 years for cocaine trafficking and shooting a federal agent
PITTSBURGH — A federal judge has sentenced a Pittsburgh man to 25 years in prison in connection to cocaine trafficking as well asshooting a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in June 2020, a release from the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Dion Williams, 46, was given...
Former Pennsylvania police chief pleads guilty to stealing drugs from evidence locker
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A former police chief in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from an evidence locker on Tuesday. Timothy Butler, 46, a former Elizabeth Borough police chief, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday, according to WPXI.
West Virginia man charged with acquiring more than 50,000 pills from Europe for redistribution in U.S.
A Hancock County man has been charged with acquiring more than 50,000 pills from Europe for redistribution in the United States. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Thomas O. McGowan, age 50, has been indicted on federal drug charges after an investigation revealed that he had received shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts […]
Judge rules Jeannette police arrest supported by evidence
A Westmoreland County judge this week ruled that Jeannette police had the legal authority to detain and charge a New Alexandria man following a car crash last year near a local school. David Vucish, 50, claims police used excessive force during the May 11, 2021 incident and sought to have...
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to seek 7th term
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's been Allegheny County's district attorney since 1998, and Steve Zappala is not done yet.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, Zappala is expected to announce his candidacy for a seventh term as DA on Friday.Zappala has been a fixture in this region for years. He's not flashy or a DA who rushes in front of a camera. And Zappala's approach to law enforcement, says University of Pittsburgh constitutional law professor Jerry Dickinson, has evolved over the years."An evolution, an evolving prosecutor, a prosecutor who was probably on the more conservative side of prosecuting crime, hard on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tensions boil over in UPMC hearing over secret recording
A court hearing over a secretly recorded conversation between two UPMC physicians on Thursday devolved into shouting and threats to have an attorney jailed before cooler heads prevailed. Dr. James Luketich, the head of cardiothoracic surgery for UPMC, filed a motion for an injunction to prohibit the use of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
Local medical marijuana company laying off over 30 people
Just days after Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa helped to launch a new medical marijuana product at its Squirrel Hill location, Trulieve has announced layoffs at its McKeesport growing facility.
Memorial planned for Indiana County man killed volunteering in Ukraine
A memorial gathering will be held Friday for an Indiana County man killed in Ukraine. Trent Braxton Davis, 21, of Indiana, Pa. was a U.S. Army veteran who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He was shot and killed Nov. 8 while trying to save civilians, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
cranberryeagle.com
Woman accused of taking patients’ drugs
A nurse at UPMC Cranberry Place has been accused of using a drug prescribed to her patient and replacing it with saline solution, according to charges filed last month. Lorrie J. Jelic, 53, of Butler, was charged by the state Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 23 with felony acquisition of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fraud following an investigation at her workplace.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Council Approves Several Measures For 2023, Including Road Paving Program
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Despite the mostly empty seats at the December 15 meeting, the New Brighton Borough Council moved ahead with the passing of several measures regarding the maintenance of finances heading into the new year. Following a payment of the bills totaling $634,121.23 (including a $374,521.02 reimbursement), the...
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
Allegheny Township officials disagree on need for public information officer
Allegheny Township’s supervisors meeting Monday evening was routine, until it wasn’t. More than 20 residents showed up, and many of them spoke publicly against a proposal to appoint Township Manager Gregory Primm as public information officer. The resolution passed 2-1 Monday, with Supervisors Michael Korns and Ren Steele...
CBS News
Medical marijuana company in Pittsburgh, Trulieve, reportedly laying off employees
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Just days after launching a new product developed for Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, a company has already announced layoffs. Trulieve, a medical marijuana company, has laid off a number of employees at its McKeesport growing facility. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, as many...
County housing authority plumber 1 of 2 men charged with assaulting customer at Sheetz in Harrison
A customer at the Sheetz in Harrison suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung when he was attacked by two men while he was waiting for his food order to be filled, according to authorities. One of the two men arrested in the incident, Corey Edmund Borczuch, 30, of the...
Comments / 0