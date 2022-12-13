ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

Pulitzer Prize winner, former Deseret News editor John Hughes dies

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Deseret News Editor John Hughes died Wednesday at age 92. A Pulitzer Prize winning reporter, Hughes worked as the newspaper's editor from 1997 to 2007. He was the first person to hold that position who was not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns the publication founded in 1850.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City named one of America’s least ‘Grinch-iest’ cities

According to a new study, Salt Lake City has been named one of the least “Grich-iest” cities in the United States. The study, conducted by FinanceBuzz, gave Utah’s capital city a score of 62, ranking it as the 8th overall when it comes to being the least Grinchy city. Data for the study measured the 50 largest cities in America based on five categories: holiday shopping, holiday season of giving, celebrations and decorations, holiday cheer, and holiday jeer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America

Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
LEHI, UT
KPCW

Park City’s Main Street highlighted on NBC’s Today

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local Olympian Billy Demong were interviewed on air - while surrounded by a gingerbread man and dozens of spectators bundled up for the 18-degree weather. The segment was part of the “Today” show’s “Merriest Main Streets in America” series, which highlights some of the...
PARK CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Interesting Salt Lake City Street Names

What's in a name? If you left it to many Utah parents, they would invariably answer by adding extra consonants, transposing vowels and mashing-up two innocently sounding words leading us to the Madysens and Taycies of the world. However, a more boring approach was used in naming most Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents

Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
COLORADO STATE
KPCW

Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season

Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family passes down the Hawaiian culture one name at a time

The values of culture, tradition and family run deep in the Enos family. BYU student Jacquelyn Noelani Enos Porter shared her experience being a quarter Hawaiian and what “home” means to her. Porter is a senior at BYU studying exercise and wellness with a minor in entrepreneurship. “Although...
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City ranked among the worst cities in U.S. for porch pirate thefts

According to new research, porch pirates are on the rise in several cities across the country, especially in Utah. A recent study from getcircuit.com ranks Salt Lake City as the third worst city in the United States for porch pirates. Salt Lake City has seen a 1.3% increase in residents with missing or stolen packages over the last five years, which contributed heavily to the final ranking.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
