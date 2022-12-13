According to a new study, Salt Lake City has been named one of the least “Grich-iest” cities in the United States. The study, conducted by FinanceBuzz, gave Utah’s capital city a score of 62, ranking it as the 8th overall when it comes to being the least Grinchy city. Data for the study measured the 50 largest cities in America based on five categories: holiday shopping, holiday season of giving, celebrations and decorations, holiday cheer, and holiday jeer.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO