When it comes to the environment, the European Union (EU) seems to be ahead of the US. They completed their ban on single use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks and “cotton buds” (I think those are Q-Tip type things) well over a year ago. Frankly, it felt good to be served our hot dogs and other snacks in Iceland with wooden utensils, non-plastic straws (except if they’re paper. I hate paper straws. It’s a mouthfeel thing. I’d rather use no straw than a paper straw), etc.

