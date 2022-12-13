ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers union chief won’t testify at last COVID hearing after GOP invitation

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

The head of one of the largest teachers labor unions in the country is declining an invitation from Republicans to testify before a House subcommittee’s last hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the last-minute timing of the invitation.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, first told Politico that she is declining the invitation — which was posted to Twitter late Monday afternoon — to testify at the Wednesday hearing.

“It’s rare to receive an invitation to testify before Congress via Twitter, but I look forward to a real discussion — with congressional leadership and appropriate notice — on the challenges educators, students and families faced during COVID and their efforts to help kids recover and thrive,” she said, according to a statement shared with The Hill on Tuesday.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), the ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, called on her to testify in a letter that was tweeted out. Scalise said Weingarten and the union played a role in drafting government guidance on COVID-19 that led to “an unprecedented child academic and mental health crisis.”

“The catastrophic effects of prolonged school closures and abandoning America’s children may be the ultimate lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, asking that Weingarten confirm by Tuesday that she would attend.

Weingarten later Tuesday sent a letter to Scalise saying she welcomed the chance to testify before this or any other committee, but with “more than a minute of notice.” She also noted: “While we heard about the invite via Twitter and Politico, we have still not received the invitation offered” on Monday.

On Friday, the committee released its final report on the response to the pandemic, finding that the Trump administration’s actions negatively impacted the U.S. response and demonstrated a “persistent pattern of political interference.”

The meeting on Wednesday is intended to focus on the subcommittee’s recommendations.

GOP ready to investigate COVID response

Scalise slammed the report after it was released, saying it was “purely about politics” and not impartial oversight. Republican lawmakers have pledged to launch their own investigations about the pandemic, including the virus’s origins.

Members of the GOP have also criticized teachers unions throughout the pandemic for often pushing for keeping instruction online in the early days of the pandemic.

Weingarten said in August that attacks on teachers have never been “as bad as right now.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized her last month in an interview with Semafor, saying that she is the “most dangerous person in the world” and that teachers unions are the most likely “to take this republic down.”

Weingarten responded that that Pompeo is “desperate” to be labeled the “extremist” to try to boost his chances for a potential 2024 White House bid.

Updated at 2:36 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 69

Jack Charlton
2d ago

Won't show because they are the ones that pushed school closures and promoted fear into teachers that showing up to teach may cost them their lives (Killer covid) even though science proved children were not spreaders and least likely to have complications. over 80% of child covid deaths can be directly traced to "Fauci's standard of care" ventilators and Remdesivir ". Over 65% of ever hospital death was Remdesivir and another 25% ventilators. Covid itself had nearly half the kill rate of the "Swine flu ".

Lynne Murphy
2d ago

This person is only in it for fame and money. She doesn't care about our kids education. All unions should be abolished as they no longer serve the people.

Marilyn Upchurch
2d ago

This woman isn’t working for our children! She’s been bought and paid for by the democrats! She doesn’t care that her decisions are harmful to our children!

