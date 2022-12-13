SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays. According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.

