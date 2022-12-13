Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve Dr. Brennan Asplen’s agreed upon resignation as superintendent following tumultuous public comment. School board member Tom Edwards was the only member to oppose school board member Karen Rose’s motion to agree on the resignation....
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee Commissioner Kruse named Port Manatee chairman
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse has been elected chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority. Other commissioners, including James Satcher, Jason Bearden and Mike Rahn, have been elected to serve one-year seaport officer terms beginning in the new year. The board members serve staggered four-year terms, with annual election of officers.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
School Board Expected to Finish Terminating Sarasota Superintendent
Brennan Asplen has already resigned and negotiated a settlement
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA to hold town meetings in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be holding a series of town meetings in Arcadia, DeSoto County officials announced Thursday. Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 209 W. Hickory St. Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to noon at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 100...
businessobserverfl.com
Interim president named at Sarasota nonprofit
An interim president has been appointed to lead Sarasota-based Tidewell Foundation after the former President Debbie Mason stepped down a month ago. Delesa Hinkle Morris, who was hired in July 2022, has assumed the position. The announcement was made official on Dec. 14. Morris brings over 20 years of experience...
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County music teacher spreads joy in class daily
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - William Coleman is the chorus teacher at Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto. He’s talented, love by his students and he is also ABC7′s December Chalkboard Champion. Daily, he shares his passion of music with his students. It’s something he’s been doing for...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port disaster clean up to be put on hold for the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays. According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.
FDOT engineers unveil pair of Legacy Trail pedestrian bridges for Clark and Bee Ridge roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An effort to enhance the experience and safety of cyclists and pedestrians using The Legacy Trail in Sarasota has advanced. We now know what a pair of proposed pedestrian overpasses along the trail would look like. The new design was just released to the public at the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Drug company salesman gets 4 years for offering kickbacks to Sarasota doctor
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa drug company salesman was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for his role in a health care fraud kickback conspiracy. A jury convicted Daniel Tondre, 52, and Dr. Steven Chun, 59, in May of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and bribes, in return for Chun prescribing the fentanyl spray, Subsys.
fox13news.com
Transportation officials making progress on new Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is closing out 2022 with a lot checked off its to-do list for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project in the Tampa Bay area. The project has come a long way since FOX 13 last checked in on the progress in February....
Mysuncoast.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida. The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.. Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ruskin to near...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee officials issue warning about jury duty scam
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Court clerk is warning residents about scammers trying to convince people they missed jury duty and demanding money. According to Angelina Colonneso, clerk of the Circuit Court, victims get a call from someone identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer. They are told a warrant has been issued for them for missing jury duty. To release the warrant, they must pay a bond.
niceville.com
Former Florida pain doctor sentenced for alleged kickbacks and bribes
FLORIDA – A former Sarasota pain doctor has been sentenced in an alleged health care fraud kickback conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO), U.S. District Judge William H. Jung has sentenced Dr. Steven Chun,...
Mysuncoast.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
Mysuncoast.com
Ransom scams hitting the Suncoast
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of many different scam tactics—but the FBI and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating one of the scariest yet, ransom calls. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, scammers have started to call parents asking for ransom money in...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police hold 14th annual Honoring the Badge event
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The holiday season can be a tough financial time for many people. The Bradenton Police Department is helping relieve some of that stress for approximately 125 children and their families. “We invite local families who we think maybe could use a little extra help over the...
