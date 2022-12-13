ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Lame duck Congress churns mightily before the final curtain falls

By Don Wolfensberger, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVvjz_0jhA1hvc00

Former Senate Republican Leader Everett McKinley Dirksen (Ill.) is often credited with (originally) saying, “A million here, a million there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” Dirksen privately confided to a friend that he never said that, but wished he had. He came close, though, when he said at a March 8, 1962, press conference, that the Kennedy administration’s “favorite sum of money is $1-billion — a billion a year for a fatter federal payroll –a billion here, a billion there….the biggest peacetime budget in American history.”

I was reminded of Dirksen’s fiscal fussiness as this lame duck session of the 117 th Congress churns mightily to enact as many bills as it can before the final curtain falls at the end of the year. Instead of Dirksen’s millions and billions, however, today we are looking at budgets (and major, emergency bills), running in the trillions. The federal budget for this fiscal year is $5.8 trillion , including $1.6 trillion in discretionary spending — those programs requiring annual appropriations.

And yet, only one of those 12 regular appropriations bills has even passed the House. Instead, Congress is slogging along on a continuing appropriations resolution (CR) some two and one-half months into the new fiscal year. The rhetorical question is: Will Congress complete action on its regular spending bills by the expiration of the CR this Friday, or again kick the can down the road, this time into the next Congress, by enacting another, short-term CR?

Meantime, the House did wrap-up its work on the annual defense authorization bill last week — a tradition honored consistently over the last 62 consecutive years.  The manner in which it was finalized in the House initially baffled me. The bill, which had previously passed the House and Senate last summer in different forms, was awaiting final clearance from the House Rules Committee last Monday.

The committee took testimony on the legislation, but then took no action. It was not in either of the two special rules reported for other bills on Monday and Tuesday. Instead, it appeared on the Majority Whip’s floor “whipline” as a suspension bill to be considered last Thursday . The text of the House substitute would be included in a resolution ( H. Res. 1512 ), that provided for the automatic, self-executed adoption of the substitute for the Senate amendment to the bill H.R. 7776 (originally a Water Resource Development bill) — all in one fell swoop.

The suspension of the rules process is ordinarily used for relatively minor, non-controversial bills because it provides for just 40-minutes of debate, no amendments, and a two-thirds vote for passage. And yet, here was a 4,490 page substitute (which had been published online the previous week), authorizing $857.9 billion (for which a defense appropriations measure would subsequently be needed to fund the authorized programs).

When I inquired of a leadership aide why that happened and whether it wasn’t risky bringing such a major bill under a process requiring a super-majority vote, I was told that sometimes it’s easier to pass something under suspension than under a special rule, and that this might just be one of those times.

It turns out, he was right. The vote under suspension was 350-80 for the defense bill, with 174 Democrats and 176 Republicans voting for it, and 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against. What I hadn’t taken into account was that Republicans in the minority are practically programmed to vote against all special rules reported by majority Democrats, even on bills that the GOP would then turn around and support.

When the defense bill was originally on the floor last July 14, the special rule was adopted on a straight party-line vote of 217-204, even though the bill itself went on to pass, 329-101, with 149 Republicans voting “yea.”

The other factor in play last week was that there were enough Democrats upset by some of the deals cut during the four-way negotiations between the two parties in both chambers on a compromise, that they could just as well have voted down a special rule, as 45 of them did against the bill itself. Consider it the new math in today’s polarized and hyper-partisan House in which sometimes a single, two-thirds vote requirement is an easier hurdle to clear than is first adopting a special rule that might require two majority votes (the first to adopt the previous question, the second to adopt the rule itself).

It is difficult to fathom how bipartisan compromises are even possible today, let alone what special procedural fixes might be needed to conceive such legislative unicorns. One thing is certain: Ev Dirksen would appreciate, if not the price tag on the defense bill, the fact that Congress is still able to forge bipartisan compromises when necessary. As a master of the art of political compromise, for example, Dirksen was the linchpin in crafting the bipartisan agreement that produced the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The watchword he lived by was, “The oil can is mightier than the sword.”

Don Wolfensberger is a Congress Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, former staff director of the House Rules Committee, and author of, “Changing Cultures in Congress: From Fair Play to Power Plays.”  The views expressed are solely his own.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
HAWAII STATE
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority

For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden

Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
The Hill

The Hill

813K+
Followers
91K+
Post
578M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy