Lame duck Congress churns mightily before the final curtain falls

Former Senate Republican Leader Everett McKinley Dirksen (Ill.) is often credited with (originally) saying, “A million here, a million there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” Dirksen privately confided to a friend that he never said that, but wished he had. He came close, though, when he said at a March 8, 1962, press conference, that the Kennedy administration’s “favorite sum of money is $1-billion — a billion a year for a fatter federal payroll –a billion here, a billion there….the biggest peacetime budget in American history.”

I was reminded of Dirksen’s fiscal fussiness as this lame duck session of the 117 th Congress churns mightily to enact as many bills as it can before the final curtain falls at the end of the year. Instead of Dirksen’s millions and billions, however, today we are looking at budgets (and major, emergency bills), running in the trillions. The federal budget for this fiscal year is $5.8 trillion , including $1.6 trillion in discretionary spending — those programs requiring annual appropriations.

And yet, only one of those 12 regular appropriations bills has even passed the House. Instead, Congress is slogging along on a continuing appropriations resolution (CR) some two and one-half months into the new fiscal year. The rhetorical question is: Will Congress complete action on its regular spending bills by the expiration of the CR this Friday, or again kick the can down the road, this time into the next Congress, by enacting another, short-term CR?

Meantime, the House did wrap-up its work on the annual defense authorization bill last week — a tradition honored consistently over the last 62 consecutive years. The manner in which it was finalized in the House initially baffled me. The bill, which had previously passed the House and Senate last summer in different forms, was awaiting final clearance from the House Rules Committee last Monday.

The committee took testimony on the legislation, but then took no action. It was not in either of the two special rules reported for other bills on Monday and Tuesday. Instead, it appeared on the Majority Whip’s floor “whipline” as a suspension bill to be considered last Thursday . The text of the House substitute would be included in a resolution ( H. Res. 1512 ), that provided for the automatic, self-executed adoption of the substitute for the Senate amendment to the bill H.R. 7776 (originally a Water Resource Development bill) — all in one fell swoop.

The suspension of the rules process is ordinarily used for relatively minor, non-controversial bills because it provides for just 40-minutes of debate, no amendments, and a two-thirds vote for passage. And yet, here was a 4,490 page substitute (which had been published online the previous week), authorizing $857.9 billion (for which a defense appropriations measure would subsequently be needed to fund the authorized programs).

When I inquired of a leadership aide why that happened and whether it wasn’t risky bringing such a major bill under a process requiring a super-majority vote, I was told that sometimes it’s easier to pass something under suspension than under a special rule, and that this might just be one of those times.

It turns out, he was right. The vote under suspension was 350-80 for the defense bill, with 174 Democrats and 176 Republicans voting for it, and 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against. What I hadn’t taken into account was that Republicans in the minority are practically programmed to vote against all special rules reported by majority Democrats, even on bills that the GOP would then turn around and support.

When the defense bill was originally on the floor last July 14, the special rule was adopted on a straight party-line vote of 217-204, even though the bill itself went on to pass, 329-101, with 149 Republicans voting “yea.”

The other factor in play last week was that there were enough Democrats upset by some of the deals cut during the four-way negotiations between the two parties in both chambers on a compromise, that they could just as well have voted down a special rule, as 45 of them did against the bill itself. Consider it the new math in today’s polarized and hyper-partisan House in which sometimes a single, two-thirds vote requirement is an easier hurdle to clear than is first adopting a special rule that might require two majority votes (the first to adopt the previous question, the second to adopt the rule itself).

It is difficult to fathom how bipartisan compromises are even possible today, let alone what special procedural fixes might be needed to conceive such legislative unicorns. One thing is certain: Ev Dirksen would appreciate, if not the price tag on the defense bill, the fact that Congress is still able to forge bipartisan compromises when necessary. As a master of the art of political compromise, for example, Dirksen was the linchpin in crafting the bipartisan agreement that produced the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The watchword he lived by was, “The oil can is mightier than the sword.”

Don Wolfensberger is a Congress Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, former staff director of the House Rules Committee, and author of, “Changing Cultures in Congress: From Fair Play to Power Plays.” The views expressed are solely his own.

