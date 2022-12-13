Read full article on original website
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade.
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
Postal workers take further day of strike action in increasingly bitter dispute
Thousands of postal workers across Scotland take a further day of strike action on Friday in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and working conditions.Around 11,000 members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) have been locked in a dispute over changes to working conditions with Royal Mail and shows little sign of being resolved.The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2% pay increase on members without consultation and is “refusing” to treat employees with respect, according to general secretary Dave Ward.They will walk out again on Sunday, with further action planned throughout December including Christmas Eve.See you on the picket...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action
Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
Homelessness charity Shelter’s staff start ‘unprecedented’ two-week strike
More than 600 staff set to walk out over pay, with Unite saying some workers worried about becoming homeless themselves
Highway worker strike could bring chaos to roads over Christmas
Unions have announced 12 days of strikes by highway workers which could bring chaos to the roads over the busy Christmas and New Year period.The industrial action coincides with planned rail strikes expected to drive millions more people onto the roads as they travel to be with family and friends for the festive season.And disruption is also expected to flights from Heathrow by a 72-hour strike announced today by ground handlers, due to begin on 16 December.The PCS union announced today that National Highways employees, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a...
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared
Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city. More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. Trains into the...
Nurses’ union leader accuses Steve Barclay of ‘bullyboy’ tactics
Exclusive: Pat Cullen says health secretary is unwilling to negotiate with a woman acting for a largely female workforce
Border Force staff at airports to strike over Christmas
Border Force staff are going on strike for eight days over Christmas at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports, the PCS union has announced. About 75% of passport control staff are PCS members - and Heathrow has warned checks may take longer on strike days. Thousands of other civil servants...
Christmas rail strike announced amid ongoing talks
Network Rail workers are due to stage an extra strike over Christmas in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions – but talks will still proceed on Tuesday.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week and are now set to walk out from 6pm on December 24 until 6am on December 27.The union recommended its members should reject the latest offer from Network Rail (NR), claiming train operating companies still awaited a mandate from the Government.Strikes affecting 14 train companies will go ahead next week, although talks will be...
Hial sets out airport operations during Unite strikes
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has said some of its sites will be able to operate as normal during staff strike action later this month. Members of the Unite union are to walk out on 19 and 22 December in a pay dispute. Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and...
Trains passing through area again after Wolverhampton fire
Good progress is being made to fully extinguish a blaze that has been tackled by more than 100 firefighters at factories, West Midlands fire service said. It was called to a blaze that had spread from an old factory in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, at 21:00 GMT on Monday. Due...
Junior doctors to be balloted over strike action
Junior doctors in Scotland are to be balloted on strike action after "reluctantly" entering into a pay dispute with the Scottish government. It comes after leaders of BMA Scotland said talks had failed to reach an agreement. It will now ballot junior doctors on strike action in the new year.
