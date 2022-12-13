ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NFL Running Back Cut Following Loss On Sunday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHKO2_0jhA1fAA00

The Houston Texans fell to 1-11-1 on Sunday after allowing the Dallas Cowboys to complete a 98-yard, game-winning drive with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Just days after the crushing defeat, the Texans have reportedly made a surprising roster move involving one of the team's young tailbacks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Houston has waived running back Eno Benjamin.

"Texans are waiving running back Eno Benjamin, per source," Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

Benjamin started his 2022 campaign as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

A seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2022, Benjamin was slated to be James Connor's lead backup in Arizona to start the year.

However, after Connor suffered an injury in Week 5, Benjamin was forced to take over the lead back role in Arizona. During his absence, Benjamin made three starts which included a 12 attempt, 92 yard performance against the Saints.

His other two starts, though, were less than impressive. He tallied a combined 24 carries for just 59 yards and when Connor returned in Week 9, Benjamin was released soon after.

Benjamin appeared in two games for Houston this season after being claimed off of waivers by the Texans in mid-November. While he spent his first of the two games mostly in a special teams role, he logged 3 carries for just one yard in his second (and final) game with Houston.

At 23 years old, the former Arizona State tailback is likely to be claimed again and it wouldn't be surprising to see him land with a postseason contender.

Houston, meanwhile, will look to pick up their second win of the year on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team

This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
ATLANTA, GA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Athlon Sports

NFL Will Reportedly Investigate 'Monday Night Football' Situation

The lack of medical attention given to DeVante Parker after suffering a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday sparked an investigation. The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the set of downs, including those during and after Parker's injury, and his removal from the game, ESPN's Ian ...
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend. The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries. Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her"...
CONWAY, SC
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Has A Message For Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe is letting people know he was that guy. Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy