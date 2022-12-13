Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Maiden Bradley residents stage protest over HGV traffic
Residents in a Wiltshire village say they are "intimidated" by the number of lorries that pass through every day. Campaigners in Maiden Bradley say up to 1,000 lorries per day squeeze down its narrow streets. They say Wiltshire Council promised to impose a weight restriction in 2011 but has so...
BBC
Concerns about Birmingham Ringway Centre demolition plans
Plans to demolish a piece of Brutalist architecture in Birmingham and replace it with almost 2,000 new flats should be rejected, a councillor has urged. The Ringway Centre on Smallbrook Queensway was built in the 1960s. Councillor Phillip Davis said it represented a "significant period" in the city's post-war transformation.
BBC
Councils agree to pursue devolution and new mayor
A group of Essex council leaders and executives have agreed to put together devolution proposals to government. The leader of the county council, Conservative Kevin Bentley, gave a presentation at a private meeting on how a Greater Essex Combined Authority might look. The plan would include a directly elected mayor.
Wild campers to protest against landowner’s bid to ban Dartmoor camping
High court will rule next week on challenge brought by Alexander Darwall to remove right to wild camp on moor
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
My life as a 'fifth wife' in Niger: The woman who fought her enslaver in court and won
Hadizatou Mani-Karoau was sold off to a local chief, aged just 12, to become a wahaya or "fifth wife". "It was a terrible life. I had no rights; not to rest, not to food, not even to my own life," she tells BBC 100 Women from her home in southern Niger.
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
A fortune’s coming home: how British PR firms won big representing Qatar
Pushback on stories critical of the World Cup hosts has come from lobbyists and lawyers operating out of London
BBC
Eleven arrests in lorry crime crackdown
Eleven men have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on gangs stealing from delivery lorries in Derbyshire and other parts of central England. Several forces worked together to target suspected criminals who have been using the road networks to target lorry drivers. The suspects were arrested in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Hundreds of lime trees to mark town's 850th year
Hundreds of lime trees are set to be planted in Newcastle-under-Lyme to mark its 850th anniversary. The proposal for Lyme Forest - a nod to the ancient forests that gave the borough its name - is earmarked for the former Keele golf course in early 2023. It is part of...
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
BBC
Cardiff gin bar closure due to planning clause from 1979
A gin bar must close due to a planning condition dating back more than 40 years. Jason Hamer, owner of CFeleven in Pontcanna, Cardiff, does not have "open to non-residents" permission for his bar. Mr Hamer said the 1979 planning document means he can only sell alcohol to residents who...
BBC
Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes
A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
BBC
Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands. The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police. Mr Reid was...
msn.com
Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month
As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row. Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone...
Comments / 0