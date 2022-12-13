ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Shannon Dicus sworn in as San Bernardino County's top cop

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus was sworn in on Monday as the 36th sheriff of the nation’s largest county by geography.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve the residents of San Bernardino County as your Sheriff,” posted Dicus to social media, adding that he looks forward to his next four years.

Dicus said his friend, San Bernardino Police Department Chief Darren Goodman administered the oath.

First election bid victory

Dicus was elected as the 36th Sheriff-Coroner for San Bernardino County on June 7, after defeating candidate Clifton Lee Harris at the polls.

Final certification by the county's registrar of voters reported Dicus had accrued 74.27%, or 167,326 votes compared to 25.75%, or 57,962 votes for Harris, a retired deputy-turned-private investigator.

Dicus has won his first election bid as incumbent sheriff and will embark on his first full term in the position he took over by appointment nearly a year ago.

Dicus has been with the department since 1991 and served as undersheriff. When former Sheriff John McMahon’s retirement took effect in 2021, Discus was appointed to the position.

“I am completely overwhelmed with the support from the voters of San Bernardino County,” Dicus told the Daily Press in a statement in June.

Dicus added that he wanted to thank the voters for their support and trust.

"I’m excited to get back to work and address the critical issues in our region,” he said.

Explorer Scout to Sheriff

Dicus was raised in a law-enforcement family and has lived in county for over 40 years. He became a Sheriff’s Explorer Scout while still in high school.

After graduating, he enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division where he served as a Military Police Officer at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and in Sinai, Egypt.

Joining the Sheriff's Department

After his military service, Dicus worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department in Loma Linda until he was hired by the sheriff’s department in 1991.

Dicus graduated from the 106th Basic Academy session and has since held positions at every rank within the department.

His former assignments include corrections as well as patrol from sheriff's stations in Barstow, Apple Valley, Victorville and the Victor Valley.

Dicus has also worked on specialized details, including Narcotics, SWAT, and Criminal Intelligence. He served as the department’s undersheriff, where he oversaw day-to-day operations, as well as the Internal Affairs, Civil Liabilities and Bureau of Administration Divisions.

Dicus has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, San Bernardino and a master’s degree in communications from California Baptist University.

The Sheriff’s Department

The SBCSD oversees the unincorporated county areas, operates the county jail systems, provides marshal services in the county courts and contracts law enforcement services to 14 of the 24 incorporated cities within the county.

The department consists of roughly 2,007 sworn personnel, 2,073 professional employees and 1,552 volunteers, with an estimated annual budget of over $800 million.

SBC has over 2 million residents and is the nation’s largest county geographically spanning more than 20,056 miles.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 2

