Sheriff: 9-year-old child struck by alleged reckless driver at Oakridge holiday parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Saturday, December 10, a 9-year-old child passing out candy during the Oakridge holiday parade was struck by an alleged reckless driver, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a request from Oakridge Police for assistance in investigating the vehicle...
Deputies: Driver charged with assault after hitting child with car at Christmas parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — An Oakridge man is charged with assault after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a nine-year-old girl with his vehicle during a Christmas parade. According to LCSO, it happened Saturday, December 10, near the intersection of S. Diamond St. and W. 1st St....
Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
'Have a plan...prevent a tragedy': Impaired driver patrols continue in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues its heightened impaired driving patrols this holiday season. Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide and each death is preventable. Our newsroom spoke with LCSO about the patrols and celebrating safely. "If you're going to be...
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
City: Fire and safety violations at GuestHouse Inn & Suites prompt 'immediate evacuation'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Residents of the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield were evacuated after an inspection of the property revealed multiple fire and life safety code violations, the City of Springfield said in a news release. The city says the inspection was conducted by the...
Lebanon City Council approves temporary closure of Lebanon Municipal Jail
LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, December 14, the Lebanon City Council approved a temporary closure to the Lebanon Municipal Jail for no more than 18 months, said in a press release from the city. The request for the closure came from Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson and City Manager...
Eugene Police 'Holiday Dinner' returns to the Lindholm Center
Bringing some of that holiday cheer. The Eugene Police Department had their "Holiday Dinner" at the Lindholm Center in Eugene earlier today. The first one happened in 2015, but it had to take a few years off because of COVID. Local businesses and groups donated the food, and EPD staff...
Beds for Freezing Nights shelter in Cottage Grove activated Thursday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will activate Thursday, December 15. The center opens at 7:00 p.m. and guests need to check in by 10:00 p.m. or the center will close for the night. Guests check out at 7:00 a.m. the following morning. The...
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
Eugene city facilities available as warming centers
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
Egan Warming Centers activated Thursday; volunteers continue to be 'urgently needed'
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Thursday, December 15. Sites are on standby through Saturday. Volunteers are urgently needed to staff shelters. Register to volunteer here. Locations. Trinity United Methodist Church. 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open at 7PM.
Deliberations on Eugene's proposed natural gas ban for new homes continues
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday evening, hundreds gathered online and in person at the Eugene City Council meeting to discuss the proposed banning of fossil fuels in new low-rise residential buildings. This follows a public hearing on the same subject back in late November. The discussion around the ban has...
Chabad of Eugene to host lighting of nine-foot Menorah to celebrate Chanukah
EUGENE, Ore. — Chabad of Eugene will host a giant Menorah lighting to celebrate Chanukah Sunday. Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis will be on hand for the lighting of a nine-foot Menorah. The festivities will include a photo booth, face paint, balloon twisting, juggling show and crafts and entertainment. The...
City of Roseburg in search of Planning Commission members
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is taking applications from Roseburg residents who would like to serve on the Roseburg Planning Commission, the city announced in a press release. The current four-year term vacancy must be filled by someone who lives within the city and is available to...
Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
A new board and Oregon State University team up to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
Egan Warming Centers in need of volunteers for Tuesday night
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are short on volunteers for Tuesday night, they are currently in need of volunteers to staff the 'Overnight Crews.'. The warming centers activate Tuesday, December 13, and will be on standby through Saturday night. Hello Egan Volunteers, we are very short on...
