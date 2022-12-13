ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

KVAL

Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police 'Holiday Dinner' returns to the Lindholm Center

Bringing some of that holiday cheer. The Eugene Police Department had their "Holiday Dinner" at the Lindholm Center in Eugene earlier today. The first one happened in 2015, but it had to take a few years off because of COVID. Local businesses and groups donated the food, and EPD staff...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Eugene city facilities available as warming centers

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

City of Roseburg in search of Planning Commission members

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is taking applications from Roseburg residents who would like to serve on the Roseburg Planning Commission, the city announced in a press release. The current four-year term vacancy must be filled by someone who lives within the city and is available to...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Centers in need of volunteers for Tuesday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are short on volunteers for Tuesday night, they are currently in need of volunteers to staff the 'Overnight Crews.'. The warming centers activate Tuesday, December 13, and will be on standby through Saturday night. Hello Egan Volunteers, we are very short on...
EUGENE, OR

