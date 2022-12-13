Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 23:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 09:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Choctaw, Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 32.1 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 06:37:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Philadelphi 12.9 13.3 Fri 5 am CST 13.3 12.9 12.4
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry TORNADO WATCH 585, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KINDER, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Higher amounts most likely inland from Lake Superior. * WHERE...Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
