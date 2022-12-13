ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

City putting $200,000 toward temporary men's homeless shelter this winter

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago
The city of Port Huron is putting $200,000 in federal COVID stimulus funds toward supporting the operation of a temporary men’s homeless shelter this winter — nine months after the area’s only facility closed.

Throughout the last several weeks, community organizers have been trying to identify local churches willing to take in those who are or at risk of being homeless after initial plans to reopen Blue Water Area Rescue Mission failed. The shelter on 24th Street closed early this year.

Andrew Seppo, director at Operation Transformation, said this week they have “nailed down a space.”

But he, other organizers and city officials haven't named the church that is stepping forward.

“Our timeframe was supposed to be Dec. 1. Then, that didn’t happen because we didn’t have enough to move forward in a space,” Seppo said early Monday. “We have a site, but we’re making sure things are finalized before we say where it’s at.”

Both Seppo and Kathy Swantek, a retired Blue Water Developmental Housing director who’s helped spearhead much of the shelter discussion, said the current hold-up was namely city code re-inspections to ensure the identified church location is ready.

“The church is doing an amazing job getting that all taken care of,” Swantek said. “… The holdup has nothing to do with dollars. It has nothing to do with the work not being addressed. It’s just the domino effect — once you get a quote, then you get people to come in, you get the service people to come in, do the work, then you’ve another inspection before they’ll give us the final OK.”

The city has spent the vast majority of its roughly $18 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, though council members signed off on the $200,000 at Monday’s meeting.

According to a grant proposal from Blue Water Community Action, the region’s designated housing assessment resource agency, the ARP funds would go toward expenses that include impacted compensation for program staff, contracted security personnel, and operational costs like supplies, food, snow and dumpster trash removal, bus passes, telephone services, rent, and an administrative fee for fiduciary oversight.

Since the fall of 2021, BWCA is using other COVID funds to shelter men in local hotels at a cost of around $134,000, though those funds are set to expire on Dec. 31.

Swantek said with enough to get them through the end of this year, the local workgroup was looking at Jan. 1 as “our next moving target date.”

At Monday’s meeting, City Manager James Freed emphasized the community effort behind the temporary shelter need being fulfilled and all the local partners involved.

He said anything left over of the $200,00 would go toward a more permanent homeless facility — something Swantek and others have said was the plan all along — while still filling the temporary need through next April.

“(For) that, they’re still working on and trying to identify operators and locations,” Freed said. “So, this is really identifying an urgent need. It’s getting cold. We have a long winter ahead, and we need to have a place in the near term.”

Under BWCA’s proposal, the local church identified, which is near a bus stop, would be open to men impacted by homelessness from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

As a nighttime facility, it would have no daytime occupancy, which Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald confirmed with city administration meant individuals staying at the church had time to work with other services.

Freed called it “wraparound services” that “really change the trajectory these folks are on.”

Josh Chapman, president of the YMCA of the Blue Water Area, also emphasized the “fluid nature” of the organizations working together both to open a shelter but also help the people it would house. The YMCA, under the $200,000 proposal, would provide staffing and contract for security services, as well as access to shower facilities.

“We’re working with several partners,” Chapman said. “… Then, it’s making sure we have the resources to provide nutrition, we have the resources to provide any other services that they may need. I think the important piece, and the thing that’s notable is putting people in a position to do what they do well.

“So, as the organization that’s in charge of ops, we can run buildings and programs and everything, we’re good at that, but we do some of the things and facilitate the way Blue Water Community Action does, the way Community Mental Health does. We don’t offer (those services). Our expertise is not ministerial alliance.”

Organizers also said Mid City Nutrition would assist with meals, the United Way of St. Clair County with some additional funding, Operation Transformation with other volunteers and ministerial services, BWCA with case management, and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which operates Port Huron’s women’s shelter, with other technical assistance.

Council members said they were glad to see a solution coming together.

Councilwoman Anita Ashford said, “This is what we do as people. We help one another, and somebody’s cold tonight. … You’ve given us as a City Council an opportunity to help make a difference.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

