Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Trial for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer postponed
OCONTO (WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the Aug. 6, 2021, confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigate reports of scam caller impersonating officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness' competency to be determined next year in Green Bay murder, decapitation case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Fox11online.com
Judge orders removal of woman's dogs after repeated biting incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO (WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court. She is...
Fox11online.com
Man charged in Green Bay homicide remains without an attorney 6 months after shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held -- something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to the...
Fox11online.com
Man pleads not guilty for allegedly lying about location of 1994 murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
Fox11online.com
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man accused of setting fire to Door County supper club
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The man who allegedly set fire to a Door County supper club pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Wednesday. Jonathan Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of arson of a building without owner’s consent for the Oct. 23 fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club.
Fox11online.com
Keshena man faces charges for alleged drug deal on Menominee Indian Reservation
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Keshena man is facing federal charges for drug-related crimes on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Peter Boyd, 36, is being charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, Boyd was found with at...
Fox11online.com
Man accused of setting fire to Manitowoc bar's garage
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – One man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Manitowoc bar’s garage early Monday morning. The fire at Van’s Bar, 426 N. 9th Street, damaged the garage and the contents inside, plus a camper and vehicle in the area were damaged, and nearby buildings suffered exterior damage, according to a police probable cause statement.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police identify suspect in near eight-hour standoff
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recommending charges against the suspect in a near eight-hour standoff. Michael Destaercke, 31, of Green Bay, was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a house on S. Ridge Road. He was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant. Police are referring...
Fox11online.com
31-year-old Green Bay man arrested after standoff on city's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man is in custody and shelter in place orders have been lifted, after a police standoff on Green Bay's west side Wednesday afternoon. The Green Bay Police Department says the 31-year-old man, who was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, was arrested around 7:45 p.m. -- nearly eight hours since the department first spotted him.
Fox11online.com
Man convicted of odometer tampering accused of misleading SBA on loan application
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man is accused of not telling the federal government on a loan application that he was under indictment for another crime. A federal grand jury last week indicted Robert Solberg, 38, for allegedly misleading the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to the indictment,...
Fox11online.com
Police ask for help finding missing 67-year-old Appleton man
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn't found. Kraus is described...
Fox11online.com
Deputies: Slippery roads may have played role in deadly Shawano County crash
TOWN OF HARTLAND (WLUK) -- Slippery roads are believed to have been a factor in a Shawano County crash that killed a woman. It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Townline Road, just east of State Highway 117, in the town of Hartland. When deputies arrived on scene, the...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Made Patriotic Products from Metal Art of Wisconsin
Metal Art of Wisconsin is a family owned metal art company based in Manitowoc. Metal Art of Wisconsin is a brand of American made patriotic metal, world famous concealment flags and the industry’s largest line of steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags. Shane joined Living with Amy to talk more about the products they create. Take a look.
Fox11online.com
Oconto hospital to host active weapon response drill
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The community should not be alarmed when they see police activity around an Oconto hospital later this week. Bellin Health is hosting an active weapon response drill at its Oconto hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drill will include:. An actor playing the...
Fox11online.com
Crash takes out power pole, slows traffic on Velp Avenue in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A crash on Green Bay's northwest side has shut down lanes on a busy road and cut power to hundreds. The Green Bay Police Department says the crash happened in the 1300 block of Velp Avenue. A power pole was knocked down, with wires crossing the road.
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County Health Department continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Health Department is offering multiple ways for people to get their COVID-19 and flu shots before the holidays. Health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to minimize risk of COVID-19 and flu. "We are seeing high rates of COVID-19, flu and RSV...
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge delayed again
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled to open in...
Comments / 0