CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.

CALUMET COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO