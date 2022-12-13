ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Fox11online.com

Trial for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer postponed

OCONTO (WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the Aug. 6, 2021, confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski.
OCONTO FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh police investigate reports of scam caller impersonating officer

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Schabusiness' competency to be determined next year in Green Bay murder, decapitation case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man pleads not guilty for allegedly lying about location of 1994 murder victim's remains

CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Keshena man faces charges for alleged drug deal on Menominee Indian Reservation

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Keshena man is facing federal charges for drug-related crimes on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Peter Boyd, 36, is being charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, Boyd was found with at...
KESHENA, WI
Fox11online.com

Man accused of setting fire to Manitowoc bar's garage

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – One man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Manitowoc bar’s garage early Monday morning. The fire at Van’s Bar, 426 N. 9th Street, damaged the garage and the contents inside, plus a camper and vehicle in the area were damaged, and nearby buildings suffered exterior damage, according to a police probable cause statement.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police identify suspect in near eight-hour standoff

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recommending charges against the suspect in a near eight-hour standoff. Michael Destaercke, 31, of Green Bay, was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a house on S. Ridge Road. He was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant. Police are referring...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

31-year-old Green Bay man arrested after standoff on city's west side

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man is in custody and shelter in place orders have been lifted, after a police standoff on Green Bay's west side Wednesday afternoon. The Green Bay Police Department says the 31-year-old man, who was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, was arrested around 7:45 p.m. -- nearly eight hours since the department first spotted him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Police ask for help finding missing 67-year-old Appleton man

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn't found. Kraus is described...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Made Patriotic Products from Metal Art of Wisconsin

Metal Art of Wisconsin is a family owned metal art company based in Manitowoc. Metal Art of Wisconsin is a brand of American made patriotic metal, world famous concealment flags and the industry’s largest line of steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags. Shane joined Living with Amy to talk more about the products they create. Take a look.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto hospital to host active weapon response drill

OCONTO (WLUK) -- The community should not be alarmed when they see police activity around an Oconto hospital later this week. Bellin Health is hosting an active weapon response drill at its Oconto hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drill will include:. An actor playing the...
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

Opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge delayed again

MENASHA (WLUK) -- The opening of Menasha's Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled to open in...
MENASHA, WI

