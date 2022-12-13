Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches, with the highest totals north of Route 1. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Comments / 0