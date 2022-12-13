Effective: 2022-12-16 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches, with the highest totals north of Route 1. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO