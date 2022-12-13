A history-making Cuban American, Miami’s Valerie Loureda is now WWE NXT superstar Lola Vice

Valerie Loureda made her pro wrestling debut in November for WWE’s NXT in Orlando for a house show as part of the brand’s Coconut Loop/Citrus Circuit.

That made it official. She is now NXT superstar Lola Vice.

Her family drove from Miami to attend the show, her historic event, and the first Cuban American woman signed to WWE did not disappoint.

Here is my video interview with the social media friendly talent as she discusses her first match, training at the WWE Performance Center, her NXT superstar name and ring gear, and more.

NXT will be in Fort Pierce, closer to her hometown, on Friday, Dec. 16 for another house show on the loop at the Havert L. Fenn Center. Her family and friends are ready to attend, if she gets the call to be part of the show.

Fingers crossed.

Her pro wrestling journey, so far

After reporting to the WWE Performance Center on July 19, Loureda made her debut at an NXT live event (house show) in Cocoa Beach, Florida on July 23, where she did a promo, but didn’t wrestle.

WWE NXT superstar Lola Vice (aka Miami’s Valerie Loureda) made her pro wrestling debut at an NXT live event house show (no TV) on Nov. 12 in Orlando. Photo By Roch Vaillancourt/@rochvail

WWE NXT superstar Lola Vice (aka Miami’s Valerie Loureda) made her pro wrestling debut at an NXT live event house show (no TV) on Nov. 12 in Orlando. Photo By Danielle/@dtfmania

Her wrestling debut for NXT occurred Nov. 12 at an NXT live event (house show) in Orlando. She teamed with Xyon Quin and Bronco Nima against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail of Chase U.

WWE NXT superstar Lola Vice (aka Miami’s Valerie Loureda) made her pro wrestling debut at an NXT live event house show (no TV) on Nov. 12 in Orlando. Photo By Roch Vaillancourt/@rochvail

WWE NXT superstar Lola Vice (aka Miami’s Valerie Loureda) made her pro wrestling debut at an NXT live event house show (no TV) on Nov. 12 in Orlando. Photo By Roch Vaillancourt/@rochvail

A legit taekwondo master, who has fought MMA for Bellator, Loureda trained in MMA at the award-winning American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.

Prior to joining the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, she received her first taste of pro wrestling training through WWE alum Gangrel at the Coastal Championship Wrestling Training Facility in (South Florida) Pompano Beach.

NXT is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on USA Network.

WWE NXT superstar Lola Vice (aka Miami’s Valerie Loureda) is a taekwondo master and a former Bellator MMA fighter. She also owns her own clothing line.

CLOTHING LINE TIES

In the ring, Valerie Loureda/Lola Vice will be learning a clothesline. Outside of it, she recently launched her clothing line The Valerie Loureda Collection (VL Collection) exclusively with apparel company BlueChip.

The Valerie Loureda Collection features Valerie’s new logo and vibrant pieces that she designed in partnership with BlueChip. The collection includes a variety of apparel for every Valerie fan: leggings, T-shirts, hoodies and hats.

Inspired by her Miami roots (like her WWE NXT name), the collection includes nods to Miami Vice with its pink and turquoise colorway. Palm trees and 305 references also make an appearance on various pieces. The line is offered at prices ranging $34.99 — $59.99 and is available in women’s and unisex sizes ranging XS – 3XL.

BlueChip offers athletes across the world of sports the opportunity to create apparel and experiences to help build their brands. Valerie joins BlueChip’s roster which includes Georges St. Pierre, Victor Cruz, Julio Rodriguez, Cam Newton’s 7v7, Georges St Pierre, Julian Champagnie, and more.

