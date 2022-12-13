ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal

The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update

Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Tomase: There's one word to sum up the Red Sox offseason

Every sports fan knows the feeling. Your team trails by 20 in the fourth quarter and you start frantically doing the math -- divvying up the remaining time in football to game out a potential go-ahead possession with 45 seconds left, or hoping for multiple stops and 3-pointers in basketball.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
draysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays trade JP Feyereisen to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Jeff Belge. The Rays designated Feyereisen for assignment on Tuesday in order to clear a spot to make their signing of right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin official. After announcing the decision to DFA Feyereisen, Peter Bendix stated that he would almost certainly be traded. The prophesy was proven true on Wednesday as the Rays completed the deal.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star

When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
CHICAGO, IL
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for December 15, 2022

Mandy Bell, filling in for Anne Rogers, has more on the Ryan Yarbrough signing:. “[I’m] just trying to do everything that I can to help them win ballgames, and obviously do everything I can to kind of prove last year wasn’t who I am,” Yarbrough. “There’s no blaming anyone but myself [for ‘22], but it’s just a matter of putting my best foot forward and really trying to get back and being really competitive.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

