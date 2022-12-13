Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
27Speaks: Public Transit on Demand
Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the redesign of the Suffolk County Transit bus network, including a new on-demand bus service connecting the Southampton and Sag Harbor areas for the same price as a regular bus fare.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase
The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26
On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian “Angel” in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Village Board Approves New Zoning Rules for Historically Black Neighborhoods
The Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of a special zoning district for the three historically Black beachfront communities on the east side of the village.... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Middle School Breaks Records at State Youth and Government Conference
Westhampton Beach Middle School broke records last month at the New York State YMCA Youth and Government Conference. The cohort of 36 students, which traveled to Albany in November for... more. Heart of the Hamptons hosted its 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday at Coopers ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension Proposes Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Wells on Springs School Property
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program is looking to install two groundwater monitoring wells under the ball field at Springs School. Ronald Paulsen P.G., a hydrogeologist, presented... more. Nine states along the Eastern Seaboard are seeking to appoint a single administrator in charge ... by Michael Wright.
27east.com
Controlled Narrative
The Sag Harbor School Board has repeated since September that it will do “community outreach” to get input from the village population on the Marsden lots. At the Sag Harbor School Board meeting this past week, it was suggested by a board member that this outreach would be done solely by way of written questions from the general public, and that those questions would need to be submitted to the board beforehand.
27east.com
Marianne Z. Nugent of Southampton Dies December 13
Marianne Z. Nugent of Southampton Village died on December 13. She was 97. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at the Basilica Parish... more. Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders mother who drove high and crashed on Flanders Road last winter that resulted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Perkowski, was sentenced on Wednesday, December 14, to 1-to-3 years in prison. Gracelynn died of her injuries three days after the horrific collision. In October, Wesolowski pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and felony DWI. When she was indicted last March, prosecutors said her blood showed twice the legal limit of prescription amphetamines, more than two and a half times the therapeutic range, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney James Curtin told the court. Driving a Toyota ... 15 Dec 2022 by Kitty Merrill.
27east.com
Richard Anthony Miller of Remsenburg Dies December 1
Richard Anthony Miller died December 1, 2022 in Port Washington, New York. He was 77 years of age. Dick was the eldest of three children of Anthony George Miller and... more. Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders mother who drove high and crashed on Flanders Road last winter that resulted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Perkowski, was sentenced on Wednesday, December 14, to 1-to-3 years in prison. Gracelynn died of her injuries three days after the horrific collision. In October, Wesolowski pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and felony DWI. When she was indicted last March, prosecutors said her blood showed twice the legal limit of prescription amphetamines, more than two and a half times the therapeutic range, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney James Curtin told the court. Driving a Toyota ... 15 Dec 2022 by Kitty Merrill.
27east.com
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads
It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
27east.com
Ronald Edward Stumme of Southampton Dies December 11
Ronald Edward Stumme of Southampton died on December 11 on Quiogue. He was 81. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m. at the Southampton Cemetery.... more. Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders mother who drove high and crashed on Flanders Road last winter that resulted in the...
27east.com
Hampton Bays Man Convicted in 2020 Murder of Romantic Rival From Sag Harbor
Alcides Lopez Cambara’s murderous jealousy and greed ensured that Marco Grisales would never celebrate another birthday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release announcing a... more. Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders mother who drove high and crashed on Flanders Road last winter that resulted in...
27east.com
Community News, December 15
SPRINGS Holiday Market at Ashawagh The Artists & Artisans Holiday Market will be held on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, at Ashwagh Hall. Hours are 11 a.m. to... more. The kingfisher is perched about a foot above the water on a wooden post, part of an old row of pilings that I have never seen before. Previously, the eroded structure was beneath the pond’s surface, and the water level was nearly always high enough conceal it. Then, the kingfisher would have perched closer to shore, in the outreach branches of some dying tree. From here, the patient bird peered down into the clear, clean freshwater and waited for a fish to wander near. I have visited these ponds my entire life. As children, my brother and I rode our ... by Marilee Foster.
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on... more. Next week will be the winter equinox, the official calendar start of winter. Are you ... 15 Dec 2022 by Andrew Messinger.
27east.com
Despite Rust, Charging Stations at Ponquogue Beach Are Still Operable and Being Used
Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays has gotten a real glow up in recent years, with a full-scale renovation of the pavilion in 2019 making it feel like... more. Peconic Bay Medical Center recently held a recognition ceremony to thank four East Quogue Fire ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Michael James Behringer of Southampton Dies December 2
Michael James Behringer of Southampton and Peoria, Illinois, died on December 2, after a brief illness. He was 36. He grew up in Southampton, surrounded by his loving, joyful and... more. After a search that stretched out over the course of more than a year, the ... by Cailin Riley.
longisland.com
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village
What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
27east.com
Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor Celebrates Season with Unity Menorah Project
This year is the year of Hakhel on the Jewish calendar, a time when Jews traditionally come together to reaffirm their faith. “During Biblical times, Jews would hold pilgrimages to... more. In her welcoming remarks to the congregants and visitors who came out to the First ... 22 Nov...
Comments / 0