KRGV
Valley officials discuss effectiveness of Operation Lone Star
The future of Operation Lone Star is expected to be discussed in the new legislature. One state lawmaker says OLS is crowding local jails with inmates charged with low level crimes. But with the end of Title 42 on the way, the McAllen mayor says Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative is needed now more than ever.
kurv.com
San Benito District Confirms Galvan Placed On Administrative Leave
Officials with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirm San Benito High School Principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district made no further comment on Galvan’s status, calling it a personnel matter. Galvan is a longtime educator and has been principal at San Benito...
kurv.com
Bond Granted To Ex-Starr County Official Charged In Human Smuggling Scheme
A federal magistrate has set bond for the former Starr County’s crime victims coordinator who is accused of coordinating a scheme to transport undocumented immigrants using a county government van. The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Thursday set a $30,000 bond for Bernice Annette Garza who’s been in federal...
KRGV
Hidalgo County residents raise concerns over stray dogs in their neighborhood
Residents in a rural Hidalgo County neighborhood say the amount of stray dogs popping up there is becoming too much to handle. “What we do is we feed them,” Betty Ramirez said. “We come here every day at about 5:30, and they come to us, and they're extremely hungry."
KRGV
Local migrant shelters preparing for end of Title 42
Fewer migrants are at the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen compared to 2019, when thousands of migrants would arrive every day. With Title 42 restrictions set to expire next week, both sides of the Rio Grande are expecting to see more migrants. “If Title 42 gets lifted, it's very...
Domestic violence cases increase during the holidays, say victim advocates and police
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 1,800 people are seen by Mujeres Unidas on a yearly basis. Sadly, the agency said, the number of cases goes up during the holiday season, and that number is only the victims that come forward. Many cases during this season are due to the financial stress of the season. Brownsville […]
KRGV
Bond set for former Starr County employee arrested in connection to human smuggling scheme
A former employee with the Starr County district attorney’s office facing federal charges went before a judge Thursday. Bernice Garza faces federal human smuggling charges for allegedly using a vehicle that belonged to the district attorney’s crime victim’s center to smuggle immigrants to Houston for several months starting in June 2022, according to the criminal complaint against her.
newsfromthestates.com
After recount, Democrat remains winner of battleground South Texas Senate seat
Morgan LaMantia after a Futuro RGV candidate forum in Brownsville on Jan. 19, 2022. After a recount, the Democrat remains the winner of the race for Senate District 27, a battleground seat in South Texas. (Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our...
riograndeguardian.com
Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank
MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
KRGV
Traffic stop in Mission leads to seizure of cocaine wrapped in candy, officials say
The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized 73 grams of cocaine concealed as candy wrappers during a traffic stop in Mission Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Troopers observed a vehicle suspected of migrant smuggling and conducted a traffic stop, when the...
South Texas migrant shelter prepares for end of Title 42 by lining up outside help
The Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, is preparing for an onslaught of migrants to cross the border from Mexico should Title 42 be lifted on Dec. 21. Sandra Sanchez interviewed the executive director and had a look inside the center on Dec. 14.
Man charged with murder in three-month-old Harlingen stabbing
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case. Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia. On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway […]
FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
KRGV
Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin
A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. A fire left the store completely destroyed last year. Since then, the owners of the store set up a mini Matt's location right where the original store was located, and have been planning to re-build the main store.
KRGV
Invasive plant species impacting Valley water supply
An invasive plant that was gone for years is back on the rise — and it's choking up the Rio Grande. Efforts to kill the South American Water Hyacinth aquatic plant haven’t worked, and it’s impeding the flow of the river. "It clogs up your intakes as...
Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
McAllen may have low water pressure or no water at all
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city. At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street […]
$100M of meth seized at checkpoint, third-largest haul in USBP history
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle inspection at the Falfurrias checkpoint on recently led to a narcotics smuggling event of the third largest methamphetamine seizure in U.S. Border Patrol history. On Dec. 8, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents referred a tractor trailer to the secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection on the driver. The […]
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
