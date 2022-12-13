Read full article on original website
Martin J. Pastore, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Martin J. Pastore, 91, of Canfield who passed away Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, at his home. Martin was born October 12, 1931, in West Newton, Pennsylvania, the son of Modest and Helen (Drost) Pastore. He was a graduate of...
John “Mike” Grover, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Mike” Grover, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center. He was born to Constance Cline-Grover on December 31, 1940 in New Matamoras, Ohio. He was employed as a millwright for the U.S. Steel...
Susan K. Thomas, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Profoundly deaf since the age of 18 months, Sue Thomas spent a lifetime breaking sound barriers. Susan K. Thomas, age 72, of Columbiana, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Boardman, Ohio. Sue was...
Eugene “Gene” Franklin Wright, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Gene” Franklin Wright, 89, formerly of North Lima, passed away at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Mr. Wright was born on September 6, 1933, in Cowen, West Virginia, a son of Cecil and Wilma...
Curtis P. Headley, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis P. Headley, 73, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Washington Square Nursing Home. On September 21, 1949 in Newton Falls Clyde and Maxine (Thomas) Headley welcomed the birth of their son. After graduating South East High School...
Beverly J. Richardson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Richardson, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Beverly was born on May 23, 1933, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Ray and Mary Casey Hum. She was one of the first computer programmers and had...
Richard L. Palmer, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Palmer, 95, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Richard was born September 25, 1927, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Corrine (Oller) Palmer. He had served his country in the U.S....
Glen Walgenbach, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen Walgenbach, 61, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Glen was born in Warren, Ohio on August 16, 1961 to parents Glen and Norma Walgenbach. He was a high school graduate and was a forklift mechanic for Morton Salt. Glen leaves to...
Thomas J. Zugcic, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Zugcic, “Tom”, 75, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home. Tom was born October 3, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Ann Kovacic Zugcic. He was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended the YSU...
Lynda M. Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda M. Phillips passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born April 10, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Harry Richard and Mary Josephine Daigneau Larch. She worked at JC Penny, then a Deli Manager at Nemenz and finally a clerk...
Maxine Louise Hughes, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine L. Hughes, age 82, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana. Maxine was born on January 27, 1940, in Salem, daughter of the late Arnold and Evelyn Teague McCall. Maxine pursued...
Paul Allen Getty, North Canton, Ohio
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Getty of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul Allen Getty, please visit our floral...
Brenden Kaintz, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenden Kaintz was set free from his battle with substance abuse on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A private and emotional service was held for his family. He was at his best these past few months and the time spent with him was a dream come...
Joan E. Schuller, Milton Township, Ohio
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan E. Schuller, age 59 of Milton Township, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 12, 2022 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born on June 15, 1963 in Salem, Ohio the daughter of the late Albert A. Adam,...
Russell N. Wire, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell N. Wire, 98, of Youngstown, passed away December 11, 2022. He was born November 21, 1924 in Poland, Ohio, a son of H. Dale and Mary Blanche (Nesbitt) Wire and had been a lifelong area resident. Russell worked for General Motors in Lordstown, retiring...
Lucille Marie Chirozzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Marie Chirozzi, 78, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio, after a 14-year battle with brain cancer. Lucille was born on September 11, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to parents Angelo and Rose (Annarella) Chiafullo.
Donna Jean Rodriguez, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Rodriguez, 85, passed away at home peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022. Donna was born July 14, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex and Pauline Androsek Lucicosky. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked in several capacities within...
Randall Paul Nelson, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Paul Nelson passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He was born on October 31, 1962 to Kathy (McCann) Nelson and the late Don Nelson. Randy resided in Niles, Ohio and was formerly from Wilmington Township, Pennsylvania. He...
Johanne Uhrain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Johanne Uhrain, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Johanne was born February 22, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor Lisiecki Skarbek. She was a 1967 graduate of Poland High School. Through the course of her life, she worked...
Kenneth Littrell, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Littrell, Sr., 79 of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1943, in Mexico, Missouri, the son of the late Wilbur Littrell and the late Alpha Amberline (Jones) Littrell. Kenneth was employed at the Youngstown...
