Nashville, TN

nbcsportsedge.com

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season

Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
nbcsportsedge.com

Five Players to Play At Your Own Risk in Week 15

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner.
nbcsportsedge.com

32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 14

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
nbcsportsedge.com

Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 15

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner.
nbcsportsedge.com

College Football Bowl Staff Picks & Plays: Bahamas Bowl and more

Another exciting bowl season is about to begin. From the shores of the Bahamas to the turf at SoFi Stadium, this bowl season is sure to be one to remember. Traditional games and matchups will be rekindled, while new chapters will be written - including (finally) the inaugural playing of the Fenway Bowl in Beantown.
nbcsportsedge.com

Podcast: Week 15 Preview

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
nbcsportsedge.com

Commanders and G-Men Battle For Playoff Hopes

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence returns to practice as limited participant

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. But the toe didn’t stop him from playing — and performing well — in last week’s victory over the Titans. And Lawrence was back on the practice field Thursday. Lawrence...
nbcsportsedge.com

Parris Campbell and Raheem Mostert could bounce back in Week 15

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
nbcsportsedge.com

OPOY, MVP Discussions; NBA Title Tracking

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick breakdown the NFL's MVP and OPOY markets by highlighting different scenarios that could ultimately impact the award winner. The show then profiles a few NBA teams that can take home the title. Bet the Edge kicks off...

