Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
nbcsportsedge.com
Five Players to Play At Your Own Risk in Week 15
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 14
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 15
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. We want to...
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Going to Join’ Cowboys
The Dallas owner issued a strong statement ahead of the team’s game against the Jaguars this weekend.
nbcsportsedge.com
College Football Bowl Staff Picks & Plays: Bahamas Bowl and more
Another exciting bowl season is about to begin. From the shores of the Bahamas to the turf at SoFi Stadium, this bowl season is sure to be one to remember. Traditional games and matchups will be rekindled, while new chapters will be written - including (finally) the inaugural playing of the Fenway Bowl in Beantown.
nbcsportsedge.com
Podcast: Week 15 Preview
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
nbcsportsedge.com
Commanders and G-Men Battle For Playoff Hopes
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence returns to practice as limited participant
Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. But the toe didn’t stop him from playing — and performing well — in last week’s victory over the Titans. And Lawrence was back on the practice field Thursday. Lawrence...
nbcsportsedge.com
Parris Campbell and Raheem Mostert could bounce back in Week 15
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
OPOY, MVP Discussions; NBA Title Tracking
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick breakdown the NFL's MVP and OPOY markets by highlighting different scenarios that could ultimately impact the award winner. The show then profiles a few NBA teams that can take home the title. Bet the Edge kicks off...
Comments / 0