Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple location site in Las Vegas

By Ana Gutierrez
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be built in the Las Vegas valley will be located near North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and marks the second temple to be built in Las Vegas. The finished project will be three-stories and approximately 87,000 square feet.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada

Detailed design plans for the temple, announced in October, are still being developed. Other information like exterior renderings and groundbreaking dates will be provided later, the release said.

The church has other temples in Las Vegas, Reno, and Elko.

Nearly 6% of Nevada’s population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church currently has 168 operating temples and another 68 announced, 41 under construction, and five undergoing renovations, according to LDS.org.

nobody
2d ago

Tax these so called churches. They have billions in assets fleeced from their sheep that have nothing to do with God.

8 News Now

8 News Now

