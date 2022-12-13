ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life

Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
The Independent

Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says

A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
toofab.com

Joss Stone Split Uterus Giving Birth to Her Second Baby: 'His Head Went Into My Abdomen'

"They had to bring him back to breathing again," she says, opening up about her "scary" experience. Joss Stone is recalling the details of her harrowing 30 hour labor. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old "Super Duper Love" singer opened up about her "scary" birth experience that required an emergency c-section after her newborn son Shackleton split her uterus.
buzzfeednews.com

Former “Grey's Anatomy” Writer Elisabeth Finch Admitted She Faked A Cancer Diagnosis Because She Wanted Attention And Called It The “Biggest Mistake” Of Her Life

Back in March, news broke that Disney was investigating Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch over “serious concerns” that she’d fabricated aspects of her medical history. The Ankler was first to report that Finch — who has penned several personal essays about the medical issues she’d allegedly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Baby allegedly poisoned by nurse ‘received two bags of contaminated feed’

A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard.The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.The heart rate of the youngster – referred to as Child F – soared and his blood sugar dropped to a dangerously low level after the prescribed bag containing nutrients was connected to an intravenous line after midnight on August 5, 2015.His blood sugar levels remained low throughout the following day shift...
The Independent

Parents ‘praying for a miracle’ as girl, 4, fighting for her life with Strep A

A 4-year-old girl is battling for her life with Strep A at a Liverpool Hospital.Camila Rose Burns has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital since Monday. The news comes after the death of six children following a Strep A infection this season across England and Wales.Her father, Dean Burns, has spoken of the nightmare the family have been living through since Camila fell ill. “When we got here Monday, they said she’s the poorliest girl in the whole of England”, he told Sky News. “She’s fighting for her life, and I’ve told her how much I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy