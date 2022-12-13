ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins must buck major history to beat Bills in cold

The Miami Dolphins aren’t only facing the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. They’ll also be facing harsh elements and some serious history. Nobody from Miami wants to see snow or jackets. The Dolphins are no exception. For the Miami Dolphins, Saturday night will have them seeing plenty when...
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches

As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
